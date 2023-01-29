STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Area Boys Basketball: Flyers soar over Warroad

The Little Falls Flyers hosted Warroad Saturday, Jan. 28.

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 29, 2023 02:04 PM
LITTLE FALLS — Beau Thoma’s 31 points led 10 different Little Falls Flyers who scored during an 88-63 non-conference victory over the Warroad Warriors Saturday, Jan. 28.

Thoma added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Carter Gwost collected 20 points, a team-high nine rebounds, and four assists.

Brayden Jordan scored nine points off the bench as the Flyers received 16 points from its reserves.

Warroad 33 30 -- 63

Little Falls 45 43 -- 88

LITTLE FALLS

Luke Waltman 6, Owen Bode 8, Jaxon Janski 7, Thomas Knopik 2, Ben Knopik 2, Beau Thoma 31, Carter Gwost 20, Grant Stich 1, Morgan Whitford 2, Brayden Jordan 9. FG 34-60 (56.7%), FT 15-24 (62.5%). 3-point 5-23 (21.7%). Overall: 10-4. Next: hosts Zimmerman 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

