Area Boys Basketball: Flyers tab road win over Pierz

PIERZ — Beau Thoma recorded 24 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Little Falls Flyers defeated the Pierz Pioneers 59-56 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Friday, Feb. 17.

Gabe Shanoff added eight points for the Flyers while Carter Gwost tallied seven points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

Joey Stuckmayer led the Pioneers with 16 points while Eugene Skiba added 12 points.

Little Falls 32 27 – 59

Pierz 33 23 – 56

LITTLE FALLS

Beau Thoma 24, Carter Gwost 7, Grant Stich 3, Brayden Jordan 6, Charlie Smieja 4, Gabe Shanoff 8. FG 34-60 (38.3%), FT 9-15 (60%). 3-point 4-24 (16.7%). Conference: 6-4. Overall: 13-9. Next: hosts Albany 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 4, Joey Stuckmayer 16, Kirby Fischer 8, Jonathan Cheney 6, Noah Oberfeld 8, Eugene Skiba 12, Jonathan Cummings 2. FG 19-54 (35%), FT 16-26 (61%). 3-point 2-18 (11%). Conference: 0-11. Overall: 6-16. Next: at Zimmerman 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Pequot Lakes 61, Crosby-Ironton 46

CROSBY — Gavin Kennen scored 11 first-half points and finished with 23 total to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 61-46 Mid-State Conference victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Friday, Feb. 17.

Grant Loge scored 16 and Eli Laposky scored 15 for the Patriots.

C-I received 15 points, five rebounds and five assists from James Stokman and 15 points from Joey Ringhand.

Pequot Lakes 26 35 — 61

Crosby-Ironton 20 26 — 46

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 15, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 23, Grant Loge 16, Brayden Spiczka 4. FG 21-46 (45%), FT 13-19 (69%). 3-point 6-20 (30%). Conference: 5-1. Overall: 15-5. Next: hosts Bemidji 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 4, James Stokman 15, Joseph Ringhand 15, Noah Larson 5, Will Meyer 7. FG 16-42 (38%), FT 8-10 (80%). 3-point 6-21 (29%). Conference: 3-4. Overall: 13-8. Next: hosts Esko 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 51

AITKIN — Eli Christy led the Aitkin Gobblers with 22 points in their 64-51 Mid-State Conference win over the Park Rapids Panthers Friday, Feb. 17,

Andrew Martinson posted 17 points and Isaac Asmus 14 for the Gobblers in the win.

Park Rapids 27 24 — 51

Aitkin 43 21 – 64

AITKIN

Eli Christy 22, Andrew Martinson 17, Alex Palm 4, Breckyn Willams 3, Nathan Price 4, Isaac Asmus 14. FT 8-14 (57.1%). Conference: 3-3. Overall: 8-12. Next: at Proctor 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Pillager 89, Sebeka 70

SEBEKA — Pillager’s Christian Hooge registered 33 points and 16 rebounds for the Huskies as they defeated the Sebeka Trojans 89-70 Friday, Feb. 17 in a Park Region Conference matchup. Elijah Miller added 25 points for the Huskies and Parker Schaefer 16.

Sebeka 35 35 — 70

Pillager 35 49 — 89

SEBEKA

Jasper Hosey 37, Zackaryas Thornton 4, Christian Berg 19, Trevin Lee 4, Max Lake 3, Brody Connor 3. FG 25-60 (42%), FT 9-12 (75%). 3-point 11-32 (34%).

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 33, Gabriel Parrish 11, Elijah Miller 25, Parker Schaefer 16, Kaden Imdieke 3, Justin Anderson 1. FG 33-72 (46%), FT 17-21 (81%). 3-point 6-24 (25%). Conference: 7-6. Overall: 11-11. Next: hosts Menahga 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Menahga 55

MENAHGA — Isaac Hamann and Peyton Church each tallied 13 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Menahga Braves 73-55 in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Feb. 17.

Lyrik Haug and Teshe Loer each added nine points for the Wolverines.

Menahga 28 27 – 55

Wadena-Deer Creek 40 33 – 73

MENAHGA

Ryan Tolkkinen 11, Brock Berttunen 5, Knaylor Howard 6, Brayden Aho 11, Bodie Berttunen 14, Carder Jettmann 2, Isaiah Usher 6. FG 22-53 (41%), FT 7-15 (46%). 3-point 4-18 (22%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 9, Lyrik Haug 9, Emonie Hammond 2, Kobe Snyder 7, Simon Kreklau 2, Isaac Hamann 13, Josiah Kallevig 8, Peyton Church 13, Phillip Ross 4, Nathaniel Peterson 6. FG 29-65 (44%), FT 9-10 (90%). 3-point 6-23 (26%). Conference: 11-2. Overall: 15-6. Next: at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Detroit Lakes 81, Staples-Motley 51

DETROIT LAKES — Hunter Miller scored 21 points as the Staples-Motley Cardinals lost 81-51 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference game Friday, Feb. 17.

Detroit Lakes 43 38 – 81

Staples-Motley 24 27 – 51

DETROIT LAKES

Tyler Bye 3, Aiden Lunde 2, Ethan Carrier 5, Devon Berg 15, Hunter Korth 2, Mason Omberg 6, Oliver Quam 11, Mason Carrier 14, Brandton Marsh 16, Jakub Pavek 7.

