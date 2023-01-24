STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers fall to Foley Falcons

2 Boys basketball teams were in action Jan. 23

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 23, 2023 10:23 PM
AITKIN — Eli Christy led the way with 14 points for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 52-42 loss to the Foley Falcons Monday, Jan. 23.

Braedyn Smith added 11 for Aitkin in the loss.

Foley 28 24 — 52

Aitkin 23 19 — 42

FOLEY

Gavin Gross 19, Max Chmielewski 5, Mason Zimmer 2, Derek Dahmen 8, Chase Dahler 4, Ethan Novak 4, Cole Rueckert 1, Teagan Duevel 9.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 14, Braedyn Smith 11, Andrew Martinson 4, Alex Palm 5, Breckyn Willams 3, Nathan Price 4, Isaac Asmus 1. Overall: 5-9. Next: at Esko 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Nevis 73, Verndale 42

VERNDALE — Tyce Russell and Jaden Schulke each scored nine points for the Verndale Pirates in their 73-42 loss to the Nevis Tigers Monday, Jan. 23.

Nevis 50 23 — 73

Verndale 28 14 — 42

NEVIS

Austin Ahrendt 7, Devan Lindow 8, Isaac Bessler 6, Eli Lewis 3, Lealan Norby 1, Spencer Lindow 9, JP Benson 22, Alex Lester 15, AJ Bessler 2. FG 26-63 (41.3%), FT 12-22 (54.6%). 3-point 9-29 (31.0%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 8, Tyce Russell 9, Jeremy Haskin 2, Jaden Schulke 9, Torii Hagen 7, Carter White 5, Corby Kern 2. FG 17-43 (39.5%), FT 4-7 (57.1%). 3-point 4-21 (19.0%). Overall: 3-9. Next: hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

By Dispatch staff report
