Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers fall to Foley Falcons
2 Boys basketball teams were in action Jan. 23
AITKIN — Eli Christy led the way with 14 points for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 52-42 loss to the Foley Falcons Monday, Jan. 23.
Braedyn Smith added 11 for Aitkin in the loss.
Foley 28 24 — 52
Aitkin 23 19 — 42
FOLEY
Gavin Gross 19, Max Chmielewski 5, Mason Zimmer 2, Derek Dahmen 8, Chase Dahler 4, Ethan Novak 4, Cole Rueckert 1, Teagan Duevel 9.
AITKIN
Eli Christy 14, Braedyn Smith 11, Andrew Martinson 4, Alex Palm 5, Breckyn Willams 3, Nathan Price 4, Isaac Asmus 1. Overall: 5-9. Next: at Esko 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Nevis 73, Verndale 42
VERNDALE — Tyce Russell and Jaden Schulke each scored nine points for the Verndale Pirates in their 73-42 loss to the Nevis Tigers Monday, Jan. 23.
Nevis 50 23 — 73
Verndale 28 14 — 42
NEVIS
Austin Ahrendt 7, Devan Lindow 8, Isaac Bessler 6, Eli Lewis 3, Lealan Norby 1, Spencer Lindow 9, JP Benson 22, Alex Lester 15, AJ Bessler 2. FG 26-63 (41.3%), FT 12-22 (54.6%). 3-point 9-29 (31.0%).
VERNDALE
Shawn Schmitz 8, Tyce Russell 9, Jeremy Haskin 2, Jaden Schulke 9, Torii Hagen 7, Carter White 5, Corby Kern 2. FG 17-43 (39.5%), FT 4-7 (57.1%). 3-point 4-21 (19.0%). Overall: 3-9. Next: hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
