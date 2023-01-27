Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers hang on to top Panthers

PARK RAPIDS — Braedyn Smith tallied 14 points for the Aitkin Gobblers as they held off a Park Rapids Panthers comeback in a 64-63 Mid-State Conference victory Thursday, Jan. 26.

Aitkin’s Eli Christy finished with 13 points followed by Andrew Martinson’s 12 points and Isaac Ausmus’ 11.

Park Rapids 28 35 – 63

Aitkin 42 22 – 64

PARK RAPIDS

Noah Morris 20, Mason Yliniemi 18, Noah Larson 13, Ryan Carroll 7, Luke Hartung 5. FT 8-12 (66.7%).

AITKIN

Eli Christy 13, Braedyn Smith 14, Andrew Martinson 12, Alex Palm 5, Breckyn Willams 9, Isaac Asmus 11. FT 7-15 (46.7%). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 6-10. Next: hosts Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Little Falls 50, Foley 42

LITTLE FALLS — Jaxon Janski scored 20 points for the Little Falls Flyers as they defeated the Foley Falcons 50-42 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

Carter Gwost recorded eight points and 12 rebounds and Beau Thoma chipped in nine points for the Flyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foley 11 31 – 42

Little Falls 21 29 – 50

LITTLE FALLS

Luke Waltman 5, Owen Bode 1, Jaxon Janski 20, Beau Thoma 9, Carter Gwost 8, Brayden Jordan 5, Gabe Shanoff 2. FG 15-40 (37.5%), FT 14-17 (82.4%). 3-point 6-16 (37.5%). Conference: 4-3. Overall: 9-4. Next: hosts Warroad 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Cathedral 75, Pierz 56

ST. CLOUD — Kirby Fischer recorded 16 points for the Pierz Pioneers as they lost 75-56 to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders in a Granite Ridge Conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

Pierz’s Noah Oberfeld tallied 13 points, while Jonathan Chaney grabbed 13 rebounds.

Cathedral 75

Pierz 56

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 2, Joey Stuckmayer 7, Kirby Fischer 16, Jonathan Cheney 4, Noah Oberfeld 13, Eugene Skiba 6, Garrett Cummings 3, Sean Holmes 3. FG 12-64 (32%), FT 3-12 (25%). 3-point 9-20 (45%). Conference: 0-6. Overall: 6-9. Next: at Eden Valley-Watkins 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Detroit Lakes 57, Staples-Motley 46

STAPLES — Isaiah Schultz recorded 14 points while Dakota Hennagir tallied 13 points as the Staples-Motley Cardinals dropped a Mid-State Conference battle 57-46 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday, Jan. 26.

Detroit Lakes 30 27 – 57

Staples-Motley 24 22 – 46

DETROIT LAKES

Ethan Carrier 9, Devon Berg 6, Oliver Quam 19, Mason Carrier 15, Brandon Marsh 8. FT 12-16 (75%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 8, Lucas Brownell 2, Isaiah Schultz 14, Alex Schultz 1, Dakota Hennagir 13, Avandre Brandt 8. FT 9-19 (47.4%). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 6-7. Next: hosts Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Maplewood 61, Lake Region 52

MAPLEWOOD — Trey Ogren tallied 20 points for the Lake Region Christian Hornets as they lost to Maplewood Academy 61-52 in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

Maplewood 23 38 – 61

Lake Region 22 30 – 52

LAKE REGION