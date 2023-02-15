99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers rally to top Rangers

Eight boys' basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Feb. 14.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 14, 2023
CROSBY — Eli Christy’s 22 points led the Aitkin Gobblers to a 48-46 Mid-State Conference victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Braedy Smith added nine points for the Gobblers who evened their conference record to 3-3 and moved to 8-12 overall.

C-I received 10 points each from Jordan Mount, James Stokman and Will Meyer.

Aitkin 20 28 -- 48

Crosby-Ironton 21 25 -- 46

AITKIN

Eli Christy 22, Braedyn Smith 9, Andrew Martinson 3, Alex Palm 3, Breckyn Willams 2, Nathan Price 2, Isaac Asmus 7. FG 19-48 (39%), FT 4-10 (40%). 3-point 6-12 (50%). Conference: 3-3. Overall: 8-12. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jordan Mount 10, James Stokman 10, Joseph Ringhand 8, Jacob Millsop 2, Noah Larson 6, Will Meyer 10. FG 18-55 (32%), FT 5-10 (50%). 3-point 5-20 (25%). Conference: 3-3. Overall: 13-7. Next: hosts Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Staples-Motley 69, Park Rapids 59

STAPLES — Hunter Miller finished with 22 points as the Staples-Motley Cardinals defeated the Park Rapids Panthers 69-59 in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Isaiah Schultz posted 21 points for the Cardinals while Grant Bestland chipped in 10.

Park Rapids 31 28 – 59

Staples-Motley 38 31 – 69

PARK RAPIDS

Caleb Arola 6, Noah Morris 14, Blake Morris 6, Cory Johnson 7, Landon Strasburg 2, Mason Yliniemi 8, Noah Larson 3, Ryan Carroll 13.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 22, Lucas Brownell 2, Isaiah Schultz 21, Alex Schultz 2, Dakota Hennagir 8, Avandre Brandt 4, Grant Bestland 10. Conference: 2-4. Overall: 8-12. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Wadena-Deer Creek 89, Sebeka 35

WADENA — Peyton Church scored 18 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 89-35 Park Region Conference win over the Sebeka Trojans Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Phillip Ross added 15 for the Wolverines who had 14 different players reach the scoring column.

Sebeka 18 17 — 35

Wadena-Deer Creek 59 30 — 89

SEBEKA

Jasper Hosey 6, Zackaryas Thornton 9, Christian Berg 3, Trevin Lee 2, Max Lake 6, Brody Connor 6, Gabriel Clark 3. FG 12-42 (28%), FT 5-12 (41%). 3-point 6-23 (26%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 6, Nickolas Briggs 2, Lyrik Haug 3, Emonie Hammond 2, Kobe Snyder 6, Simon Kreklau 5, Isaac Hamann 8, D’Andre Hammond 6, Josiah Kallevig 4, Peyton Church 18, Connor Dutke 1, Phillip Ross 15, Nathaniel Peterson 9, Dylan Wirth 4. FG 37-75 (49%), FT 7-9 (77%). 3-point 8-25 (32%). Conference: 10-2. Overall: 14-6. Next: at Menahga 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Pine River-Backus 51, Blackduck 49

PINE RIVER — Jared Hamilton scored 15 points to help the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 51-49 victory over the Blackduck Drakes in a Northland Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 14

Irvin Tulenchik tallied 14 points for the Tigers and Rian Struss added nine.

Blackduck 19 30 – 49

Pine River-Backus 22 29 – 51

BLACKDUCK

Oli Stroeing 10, Brennan Kortuem 10, Dante Frank 14, Nicholas Swedberg 3, Kainen Arp 10.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 14, Jared Hamilton 15, Andrew Bueckers 7, Rian Struss 9, Carson Travis 6. Conference: 6-4. Overall: 14-7. Next: hosts Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Henning 73, Verndale 36

HENNING — Verndale’s Shawn Schmitz tallied 14 points for the Pirates as they fell 73-36 to Class 1A’s fourth-ranked Henning Hornets in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Jason Schulke added eight points for the Pirates.

Henning 45 28 – 73

Verndale 20 16 – 36

HENNING

Riley Bode 3, Tyson Misegades 24, Kale Misegades 13, Lane Dilly 8, Mason Hammer 21, Logan Kostelecky 2, Carter Kenyon 2. FT 12-12 (100%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 14, Jaden Schulke 8, Torii Hagen 4, Carter White 5, Corby Kern 3, Connor Schmitz 2. FT 5-12 (42%). Conference: 3-8. Overall: 6-14. Next: hosts New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Albany 74, Pierz 55

PIERZ — Noah Oberfeld and Garrett Cummings each scored 10 points as the Pierz Pioneers lost 74-55 to the Albany Huskies in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Albany 74

Pierz 55

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 2, Joey Stuckmayer 7, Kirby Fischer 8, Caden Knutson 2, Jonathan Cheney 6, Noah Oberfeld 10, Eugene Skiba 8, Garrett Cummings 10. FG 18-57 (31%), FT 11-17 (64%). 3-point 8-23 (34%). Conference: 0-10. Overall: 6-15. Next: hosts Little Falls 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Mora 57, Little Falls 40

LITTLE FALLS — Jaxon Janski tallied 21 points for the Little Falls Flyers as they fell 57-40 to the Mora Mustangs in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Mora 26 31 – 57

Little Falls 21 19 – 40

LITTLE FALLS

Jaxon Janski 21, Ben Knopik 2, Beau Thoma 9, Brayden Jordan 7, Gabe Shanoff 1. FG 16-51 (31.4%), FT 1-7 (14.3%). 3-point 7-26 (26.9%). Conference: 6-4. Overall: 13-9. Next: at Pierz 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPIERZ PIONEERSPILLAGERPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
