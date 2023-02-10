Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers secure conference win over Cards

AITKIN — Aitkin’s Eli Christy registered 34 points for the Gobblers as they bested the

Staples-Motley Cardinals 63-38 Thursday, Feb. 9, in a Mid-State Conference game.

Andrew Martinson added 12 points for the Gobblers.

Staples-Motley’s Hunter Miller led the Cardinal with 19 points.

Staples-Motley 25 13 – 38

Aitkin 27 36 – 63

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 19, Isaiah Schultz 2, Alex Schultz 5, Dakota Hennagir 8, Avandre Brandt 2, Eli Rutten 2. FT 3-12 (25%). Conference: 1-4. Overall: 7-12. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 34, Braedyn Smith 4, Andrew Martinson 12, Alex Palm 3, Breckyn Willams 4, Isaac Asmus 6. FT 6-8 (75%). Conference 2-3. Overall: 8-12. Next: at Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Pequot Lakes 74, Park Rapids 53

PARK RAPIDS — Pequot Lakes’ Grant Loge recorded 17 points for the Patriots as they beat the Park Rapids Panthers 74-53 Thursday, Feb. 9.

Pequot’s Eli Laposky added 12 points and River Sommerness scored 10 in the Mid-State Conference game.

Park Rapids 22 31 – 53

Pequot Lakes 34 40 – 74

PARK RAPIDS

Noah Morris 13, Blake Morris 5, Aidan Yliniemi Hesel 2, Cory Johnson 2, Landon Strasburg 2, Matt Johanning 2, Mason Yliniemi 6, Noah Larson 14, Ryan Carroll 4, Luke Hartung 3. FT 12-22 (55%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 12, Riggs Magnuson 2, Gavin Kennen 14, Grant Loge 17, Dalton Anderson 3, Brayden Spiczka 9, Harrison Kennen 2, River Sommerness 10, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 5. FT 9-15 (60%). Conference: 3-1. Overall: 11-5. Next: hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Detroit Lakes 65,

Crosby-Ironton 58

DETROIT LAKES — James Stokman finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, Feb. 9, during a 65-58 Mid-State Conference loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers.

Will Meyer added 14 points and nine rebounds and Joseph Ringhand scored 12 points for C-I.

Detroit Lakes 32 33 -- 65

Crosby-Ironton 31 27 -- 58

DETROIT LAKES

Ethan Carrier 2, Devon Berg 21, Hunter Korth 2, Reece Borgmann 3, Nicholas Buboltz 3, Mason Omberg 5, Oliver Quam 15, Mason Carrier 11, Jakub Pavek 3. FG 24-55 (43%), FT 8-14 (57%). 3-point 9-20 (45%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jordan Mount 2, James Stokman 22, Joseph Ringhand 12, Jacob Millsop 2, Noah Larson 6, Will Meyer 14. FG 21-61 (34%), FT 11-13 (84%). 3-point 5-29 (17%). Conference: 3-2. Overall: 13-6. Next: hosts Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Princeton 84, Little Falls 66

PRINCETON — Little Falls’ Beau Thoma recorded 18 points for the Flyers as they fell 84-66 to the Princeton Tigers Thursday, Feb. 9.

Jaxon Janski added 15 points for the Flyers and Carter Gwost added 10.

Princeton 36 48 – 84

Little Falls 29 37 – 66

LITTLE FALLS

Luke Waltman 2, Owen Bode 6, Jaxon Janski 15, Ben Knopik 3, Beau Thoma 18, Carter Gwost 10, Josiah Schultz 4, Morgan Whitford 2, Brayden Jordan 4, Gabe Shanoff 2. Overall: 13-6. Next: at Willmar 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

PRINCETON

Zach Andresen 10, Reese Strube 3, Graham Peterson 6, Cash Pettit 12, Aaron Keykal 18, Cooper Drews 35.

Mora 58, Pierz 49

MORA — Pierz’s Joey Stuckmayer registered 18 points for the Pioneers as they fell 58-49 to the Mora Mustangs Thursday, Feb. 9.

Kirby Fischer added 12 points for Pierz in the Granite Ridge Conference game.

Mora 58

Pierz 49

PIERZ

Joey Stuckmayer 18, Kirby Fischer 12, Jonathan Cheney 5, Noah Oberfeld 9, Eugene Skiba 5. FG 16-59 (27%), FT 10-20 (50%). 3-point 7-14 (50%). Conference: 0-9. Overall: 6-14. Next: hosts Albany 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

Cass Lake-Bena 67,

Pine River-Backus 56

CASS LAKE — Jared Hamilton scored 26 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers lost 67-56 to the Class 1A’s top-ranked Cass Lake-Bena Panthers in a Northland Conference game Thursday, Feb. 9.

Rian Struss finished with 13 points for the TIgers while Carson Travis added 10.

Cass Lake-Bena 30 37 – 67

Pine River-Backus 34 22 – 56

CASS LAKE-BENA

Kingsly Whitebird 14, Kaydin Lee 9, Dominic Staples-Fairbanks 24, Aiden White 10, TrayVaughn Lee , Cole Coss 8, Tateyn Boswell 2. FT 4-7 (57.1%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 4, Jared Hamilton 26, Andrew Bueckers 3, Rian Struss 13, Carson Travis 10. FT 9-13 (69.2%). Conference: 5-4. Overall: 13-7. Next: hosts Blackduck 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Browerville 70, Verndale 48

BROWERVILLE — Carter White and Shawn Schmitz each scored 12 points as the Verndale Pirates lost 70-48 to the Browerville-Eagle Valley Tigers Thursday, Feb. 9.

Browerville 37 33 – 70

Verndale 21 27 – 48

BROWERVILLE

Ryan Riedel 2, Hans Puck 4, Marshall Murch 6, Miguel Maloney 19, Parker Duncan 10, Dominic Decock 15, Reed Webster 10, Bobby Solid 4. FT 21-27 (77.8%).

VERNDALE