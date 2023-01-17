STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers take down Menahga

The Aitkin Gobblers hosted the Menahga Braves Monday, Jan. 16.

Aitkin Boys basketball
Aitkin Gobbler Eli Christy lines up his shot Monday, Jan 16, 2023, against the Menahga Braves at Aitkin High School.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 16, 2023 09:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AITKIN — Eli Christy scored 25 points to power the Aitkin Gobblers to a 64-49 non-conference victory over the Menahga Braves Monday, Jan. 16.

Aitkin Boys Basketball
Aitkin Gobbler Tanner Nissen drives to the basket against the Menahga Braves Monday, Jan 16, 2023, at Aitkin High School.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Braedyn Smith scored 14 points and Alex Palm tallied 11 for the Gobblers who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Menahga 20 29 -- 49

Aitkin 26 38 -- 64

MENAHGA

Brock Berttunen 4, Kaylor Howard 11, Brayden Aho 3, Bodie Berttunen 17, Carder Jettmann3, Blaise Anderson 3, Isaiah Usher 8. FT 7-17 (41%).

AITKIN

Eli Christy 25, Tanner Nissen 4, Braedyn Smith 14, Ryan Alexander 3, Alex Palm 11, Nathan Price 2, Isaac Asmus 5. FT 13-21 (62%). Overall: 4-7. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Aitkin Gobbler Boys basketball
Aitkin Gobbler Isaac Asmus reaches for the ball Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, against the Menahga Braves at Aitkin High School.
Steve Kohls / Brained Dispatch

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Addie Ryan
Prep
Athletics: Warriors Ryan honored
The Central Lakes Conference announced it's weekly award winners.
January 16, 2023 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A dance team celebrates
Prep
Dance Team: C-I dances to 2 wins
Three area dance teams were in action Monday, Jan. 16.
January 16, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Flyers, Pirates both fall
Two area girls basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 16.
January 16, 2023 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Easton_Dircks.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Dircks 4-0 for Warriors
The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Rick Lee
January 16, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report