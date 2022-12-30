99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers win Quarterbacks Club championship

5 Boys basketball teams were in action Dec. 29

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 29, 2022 09:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

AITKIN — Eli Christy posted 24 points as the Aitkin Gobblers overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the Pierz Pioneers 53-49 in the championship game of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29.

Braedyn Smith scored 11 points and Alex Palm finished with 10 for the Gobblers.

Jonathan Cheney tallied 15 points for the Pioneers while Noah Oberfeld chipped in 10.

Christy was named tournament MVP while Smith and Cheney were named to the all-tournament team.

Pierz 41 8 – 49

Aitkin 33 20 – 53

PIERZ

Joey Stuckmayer 4, Kyle Winscher 1, Kirby Fischer 7, Jonathan Cheney 15, Noah Oberfeld 10, Eugene Skiba 6, Ben Barclay 6. FG 20-48 (41%), FT (%). 3-point ( %). Overall: 4-2. Next: hosts Mora 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 24, Braedyn Smith 11, Alex Palm 10, Breckyn Willams 2, Nathan Price 6. FT 10-14 (71.4%). Overall: 4-3. Next: at Cloquet 7:15 p.m Thursday, Jan. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby-Ironton 87, Fond du Lac 81, 3OT

CROSBY — Joey Ringhand scored 23, Will Meyer 22 and James Stockman 21 for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who needed triple overtime to collect an 87-81 victory over Fond du Lac in the third round of the Crosby-Ironton Holiday Tournament.

Stokman added 14 rebounds and 11 assists, while Meyer grabbed 23 rebounds to go with three assists, two steals and two blocks. Jacob Millsop added 10 points and Jordan Mount finished with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists for C-I.

Breck, which finished the tournament 3-0, won the holiday tournament.

Fond du Lac 26 36 6 9 4 — 81

Crosby-Ironton 36 26 6 9 10 — 87

FOND DU LAC

Jordell Brown 29, Anthony Reynolds 11, Mukwa Bellanger 7, Jordan Brown 3, Chazz Martineau 15, Dannin Savage 14, Richard Hearle 2. FG 32-82 (39%), FT 12-18 (66%). 3-point 5-17 (29%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 3, Jordan Mount 8, James Stokman 21, Joseph Ringhand 23, Jacob Millsop 10, Will Meyer 22. FG 28-82 (34%), FT 21-34 (61%). 3-point 10-34 (29%). Overall: 6-2. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Mora 56, Pequot Lakes 55 OT

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge scored 18 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 56-55 to the Mora Mustangs in overtime in the championship game of the Wheaties Wallin Memorial Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29.

Gavin Kennen finished with 13 points while Eli Laposky chipped in 10 for the Patriots.

Mora 37 14 5 – 56

Pequot Lakes 33 18 4 – 55

Mora

D. Fix 11, J. Smart 14, G. Bracidy 7, M. Sampson 14, M. Balmer 2, J. Oslin 8. FT 3-6 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 10, Bryar Nordby 2, Gavin Kennen 13, Grant Loge 18, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 8. FT 5-6 (83.3%). Overall: 5-1. Next: at Albany 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 63, Staples-Motley 41

WALKER — Isaiah Schultz tallied 16 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals who fell to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 63-41 Thursday, Dec. 29, in championship game of the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter Miller added eight points for the Cardinals.

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30 33 — 63

Staples-Motley 22 19 — 41

STAPLES-MOTLEYHunter Miller 8, Lucas Brownell 2, Isaiah Schultz 16, Alex Schultz 2, Dakota Hennagir 6, Avandre Brandt 2, Grant Bestland 5. Overall: 3-2. Next: at Osakis 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPIERZ PIONEERSPILLAGERPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: WDC tops Little Falls by a goal
3 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.
December 29, 2022 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Pequot Lakes blows out Pine City with balanced attack
4 area girls basketball teams were in action Dec. 29
December 29, 2022 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: 2 area wrestlers to semis in Fargo
2 area wresting teams hit the mat in the Rumble on the Red
December 29, 2022 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Hockey players on the ice.
Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors upset Elk River with 3-2 win
Brainerd hosts Elk River Dec. 29
December 29, 2022 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom