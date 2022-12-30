Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers win Quarterbacks Club championship

AITKIN — Eli Christy posted 24 points as the Aitkin Gobblers overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the Pierz Pioneers 53-49 in the championship game of the Aitkin Quarterbacks Club Holiday Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29.

Braedyn Smith scored 11 points and Alex Palm finished with 10 for the Gobblers.

Jonathan Cheney tallied 15 points for the Pioneers while Noah Oberfeld chipped in 10.

Christy was named tournament MVP while Smith and Cheney were named to the all-tournament team.

Pierz 41 8 – 49

Aitkin 33 20 – 53

PIERZ

Joey Stuckmayer 4, Kyle Winscher 1, Kirby Fischer 7, Jonathan Cheney 15, Noah Oberfeld 10, Eugene Skiba 6, Ben Barclay 6. FG 20-48 (41%), FT (%). 3-point ( %). Overall: 4-2. Next: hosts Mora 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 24, Braedyn Smith 11, Alex Palm 10, Breckyn Willams 2, Nathan Price 6. FT 10-14 (71.4%). Overall: 4-3. Next: at Cloquet 7:15 p.m Thursday, Jan. 5.

Crosby-Ironton 87, Fond du Lac 81, 3OT

CROSBY — Joey Ringhand scored 23, Will Meyer 22 and James Stockman 21 for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers who needed triple overtime to collect an 87-81 victory over Fond du Lac in the third round of the Crosby-Ironton Holiday Tournament.

Stokman added 14 rebounds and 11 assists, while Meyer grabbed 23 rebounds to go with three assists, two steals and two blocks. Jacob Millsop added 10 points and Jordan Mount finished with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists for C-I.

Breck, which finished the tournament 3-0, won the holiday tournament.

Fond du Lac 26 36 6 9 4 — 81

Crosby-Ironton 36 26 6 9 10 — 87

FOND DU LAC

Jordell Brown 29, Anthony Reynolds 11, Mukwa Bellanger 7, Jordan Brown 3, Chazz Martineau 15, Dannin Savage 14, Richard Hearle 2. FG 32-82 (39%), FT 12-18 (66%). 3-point 5-17 (29%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 3, Jordan Mount 8, James Stokman 21, Joseph Ringhand 23, Jacob Millsop 10, Will Meyer 22. FG 28-82 (34%), FT 21-34 (61%). 3-point 10-34 (29%). Overall: 6-2. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Mora 56, Pequot Lakes 55 OT

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge scored 18 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 56-55 to the Mora Mustangs in overtime in the championship game of the Wheaties Wallin Memorial Tournament Thursday, Dec. 29.

Gavin Kennen finished with 13 points while Eli Laposky chipped in 10 for the Patriots.

Mora 37 14 5 – 56

Pequot Lakes 33 18 4 – 55

Mora

D. Fix 11, J. Smart 14, G. Bracidy 7, M. Sampson 14, M. Balmer 2, J. Oslin 8. FT 3-6 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 10, Bryar Nordby 2, Gavin Kennen 13, Grant Loge 18, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 8. FT 5-6 (83.3%). Overall: 5-1. Next: at Albany 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 63, Staples-Motley 41

WALKER — Isaiah Schultz tallied 16 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals who fell to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 63-41 Thursday, Dec. 29, in championship game of the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Tournament.

Hunter Miller added eight points for the Cardinals.

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 30 33 — 63

Staples-Motley 22 19 — 41