Area Boys Basketball: Hornets fall to Fourth Baptist
BAXTER — Joseph Bostrom scored 14 points for the Lake Region Hornets in their 60-50 loss to Fourth Baptist Friday, Dec. 2.
Damien Craig recorded 11 points while Danny Goodwin and Joe Wiedell added nine.
Fourth Baptist 30 30 — 60
Lake Region 23 27 — 50
LAKE REGION
Soren Benson 7, Joseph Bostrom 14, Danny Goodwin 9, Joe Wiedell 9, Damian Craig 11. FG 15-57 (26.3%), FT 13-23 (56.5%). 3-point 7-22 (31.8%).
