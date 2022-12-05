Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Boys Basketball: Hornets fall to Fourth Baptist

Late area boys basketball from Dec. 2

Lake Region Hornets Logo.jpg
December 05, 2022 04:24 PM
BAXTER — Joseph Bostrom scored 14 points for the Lake Region Hornets in their 60-50 loss to Fourth Baptist Friday, Dec. 2.

Damien Craig recorded 11 points while Danny Goodwin and Joe Wiedell added nine.

Fourth Baptist 30 30 — 60

Lake Region 23 27 — 50

LAKE REGION

Soren Benson 7, Joseph Bostrom 14, Danny Goodwin 9, Joe Wiedell 9, Damian Craig 11. FG 15-57 (26.3%), FT 13-23 (56.5%). 3-point 7-22 (31.8%).

