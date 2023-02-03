Area Boys Basketball: Huskies best Verndale in Park Region contest

Pillager 65, Verndale 54

PILLAGER — Christian Hooge tallied 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Pillager Huskies defeated the Verndale Pirates 65-54 in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Parker Schaefer also scored 22 points for the Huskies while Eli Miller tallied 14 points.

Carter White led the Pirates in scoring with 20 points while Shawn Schmitz and Jaden Schulke each scored 10 points.

Verndale 22 32 – 54

Pillager 28 37 – 65

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 10, Tyce Russell 3, Jeremy Haskin 3, Jaden Schulke 10, Torii Hagen 8, Carter White 20. FG 20-49 (41%), FT 7-13 (54%). 3-point 7-19 (37%). Conference: 2-7. Overall: 5-12. Next: hosts Menahga 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 22, Gabriel Parrish 1, Elijah Miller 14, Parker Schaefer 22, Justin Anderson 6. FG 24-67 (36%), FT 15-22 (68%). 3-point 2-9 (22%). Conference: 5-5. Overall: 7-9. Next: hosts Duluth Marshall 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Little Falls 71, Apollo 50

ST. CLOUD — Beau Thoma recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Little Falls in their 71-50 win over the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles in a Section 8-3A matchup Thursday, Feb. 2.

Carter Gwost tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Flyers in their fourth-straight win.

St. Cloud Apollo 26 24 — 50

Little Falls 33 38 — 71

LITTLE FALLS

Luke Waltman 2, Owen Bode 5, Jaxon Janski 4, Ben Knopik 1, Beau Thoma 24, Carter Gwost 14, Grant Stich 2, Josiah Schultz 5, Morgan Whitford 6, Brayden Jordan 8. FG 26-56 (46.4%), FT 12-22 (54.5%). 3-point 7-15 (46.7%). Overall: 12-4. Next: at Milaca 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Pequot Lakes 57, Proctor 31

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge tallied 19 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a 57-31 victory over the Proctor Rails in a Section 7-2A matchup Thursday, Feb. 2

Connor Quale recorded 13 points for the Patriots while Gavin Kennen added 10.

Proctor 12 19 – 31

Pequot Lakes 29 28 – 57

PROCTOR

Carter St. Germaine 2, Joshua Synnott 15, Wesley Thiry 5, Samuel Nylund 2, Nathan Maahs 2, Logan Linnum 2, James Pioro 3. FT 8-16 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 2, Riggs Magnuson 5, Gavin Kennen 10, Grant Loge 19, Alex Kriesel 2, Conner Quale 13, Brayden Spiczka 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 3. FT 2-5 (40%). Overall: 9-5. Next: hosts Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Bertha-Hewitt 59

WADENA — Lyrik Haug tallied 15 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines beat the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 73-59 in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Kobe Snyder finished with 14 points for the Wolverines while Teshe Loer posted 13 points and Peyton Church added 10.

Bertha-Hewitt 28 31 – 59

Wadena-Deer Creek 42 31 – 73

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 12, Brady Rach 15, Aaron Sellnow 5, Titus Eckel 4, Zachary Baumgartner 2, Brendan Adams 21. FG 28-51 (54%), FT 1-4 (25%). 3-point 2-10 (20%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 13, Lyrik Haug 15, Kobe Snyder 14, Isaac Hamann 9, Josiah Kallevig 2, Peyton Church 10, Phillip Ross 4, Jaxson Brown 2, Nathaniel Peterson 4. FG 27-75 (36%), FT 9-17 (52%). 3-point 10-35 (28%). Conference: 9-1. Overall: 13-5. Next: at Henning 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Pine River-Backus 74, Kelliher/Northome 40

NORTHOME — Jared Hamilton scored 16 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers beat the Kelliher/Northome Mustangs 74-40 in a Northland Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Tigers outscored the Mustangs 55-13 in the second half to grab the win.

Isaiah Aulie added 11 points in the win for PRB.

Kelliher/Northome 27 13 — 40

Pine River-Backus 19 55 — 74

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Ethan Rugroden 4, Irvin Tulenchik 8, Ethan Burns 2, Tate Norman 4, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 16, Andrew Bueckers 8, Rian Struss 7, Carson Travis 2, Kayden Witt 8, Grady Mongan 2, Isaiah Aulie 11. Conference: 4-3. Overall: 10-6. Next: at Upsala 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7.

Rosemount 49, Lake Region 33

ROSEMOUNT — Trey Ogren tallied 11 points and Damian Craig 10 as the Lake Region Christian Hornets lost to Rosemount 49-33 in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Rosemount 29 20 – 49

Lake Region 15 18 – 33

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 11, Soren Benson 9, Ryan Arns 2, Damian Craig 10, Brody Kovatovich 1. FG 10-54 (18.5%), FT 11-19 (57.9%). 3-point 2-23 (8.7%). Overall: 7-8. Next: Lake Region in St. Francis Tournament Friday, Feb. 3.

West Central 65, Staples-Motley 38

STAPLES — Isaiah Schultz recorded 13 points as the Staples-Motley Cardinals lost to the West Central Knights 65-38 Thursday, Feb. 2.

West Central 26 39 – 65

Staples-Motley 13 25 – 38

WEST CENTRAL

Ben Bye 15, Cole Anderson 12, Jacob Strunk 4, Mitch Dewey 9, Roman Mihailovschi 5, Bryce Kjesbo 10, Damon Sanstead 2, Cash Nelson 6, Brett Amundson 2. FT 7-9 (78%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY