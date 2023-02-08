99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: Huskies hound Eagles for win

Eight boys basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Feb. 7.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 10:04 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PILLAGER — Pillager’s Parker Schaefer recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Huskies as they beat the New York Mills Eagles 64-36 Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Pillager’s Christian Hooge tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Park Region Conference matchup.

New York Mills 10 26 – 36

Pillager 31 33 – 64

NEW YORK MILLS

Hunter Holtti 2, Brayden Ehnert 9, Braxton Ehnert 7, Finn Roder 2, Ean Cavalier 13, Isaac Kawlewski 23. FG 15-52 (29%), FT 2-8 (25%). 3-point 4-14 (29%).

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 21, Gabriel Parrish 5, Elijah Miller 10, Parker Schaefer 21, Kaden Imdieke 3, Justin Anderson 4. FG 27-56 (48%), FT 6-17 (35%). 3-point 4-13 (31%). Conference: 6-5. Overall: 10-9. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Pine River-Backus 76, Laporte 40

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus’ Rian Struss registered his 1,000 career point as he tallied 14 to help the Tigers to a 76-40 Northland Conference victory over the Laporte Wildcats Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Irvin Tulenchik led the Tigers with 21 points and Jared Hamilton scored 18.

Laporte 17 – 40

Pine River-Backus 40 – 76

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 21, Burke Netland 4, Jared Hamilton 18, Andrew Bueckers 12, Rian Struss 14, Carson Travis 1, Kayden Witt 2, James Maine 2. FT 4-8 (50%). Conference: 5-3. Overall: 13-6. Next: at Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Region 58, St. Cloud 46

BAXTER — Lake Region’s Trey Ogren registered 26 points for the Hornets as they defeated St. Cloud 58-46 Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Soren Benson added 15 points for the Hornets.

St. Cloud 22 24 – 46

Lake Region 36 22 – 58

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 26, Soren Benson 15, Ryan Arns 2, Danny Goodwin 5, Joe Wiedell 2, Damian Craig 6, Joshua Wiedell 2. FG 21-53 (40%), FT 6-8 (75%). 3-point 10-25 (40%).

Verndale 51, Menahga 43

VERNDALE — Verndale’s Shawn Schmitz, Jaden Schulke and Conner Schmitz each registered 12 points for the Pirates as they defeated the Menahga Braves 51-43 Tuesday, Feb. 7 in a Park Region Conference game.

Menahga 17 26 – 43

Verndale 28 23 – 51

MENAHGA

Ryan Tolkkinen 10, Brock Berttunen 5, Knaylor Howard 2, Brayden Aho 5, Bodie Berttunen 19, Isaiah Usher 2. FT 10-14 (71%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 12, Tyce Russell 9, Jeremy Haskin 1, Jaden Schulke 12, Torii Hagen 4, Carter White 12, Connor Schmitz 1. FT 6-11 (55%). Conference: 3-7. Overall: 6-12. Next: at Browerville-Eagle Valley 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Henning 75, Wadena-Deer Creek 67

HENNING — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Teshe Loer tallied 18 points for the Wolverines as they fell 75-67 after leading in the first half to the Henning Hornets Tuesday, Feb. 7.

W-DC’s Peyton Church added 16 points in the Park Region Conference loss.

Henning 33 42 – 75

Wadena-Deer Creek 37 30 – 67

HENNING

Tyson Misegades 5, Carter Dilly 15, Kale Misegades 7, Noah Umland , Lane Dilly 17, Mason Hammer 31. FG 27-59 (45%), FT 12-15 (80%). 3-point 9-21 (42%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 18, Lyrik Haug 7, Kobe Snyder 9, Isaac Hamann 9, Josiah Kallevig 3, Peyton Church 16, Nathaniel Peterson 5. FG 24-57 (42%), FT 10-24 (41%). 3-point 9-15 (60%). Conference: 8-2. Overall: 12-6. Next: hosts Pillager 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rocori 58, Little Falls 45

COLD SPRING — Little Falls’ Beau Thoma posted 22 points for the Flyers as they fell 58-45 to the Rocori Spartans in a Section 8-3A showdown Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Rocori 26 32 – 58

Little Falls 26 19 – 45

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 6, Jaxon Janski 4, Beau Thoma 22, Carter Gwost 6, Josiah Schultz 2, Brayden Jordan 5. FG 18-44 (41%), FT 7-17 (41%). 3-point 2-17 (12%). Overall: 13-5. Next: at Princeton 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Moose Lake-Willow River 69,

Crosby-Ironton 62

MOOSE LAKE — James Stokman recorded 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, but the Crosby-Ironton Rangers fell 69-62 to the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels in a Section 7-2A matchup Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Jordan Mount led the Rangers with 15 points and Will Meyer added 12 points and eight rebounds for C-I.

Moose Lake-Willow River 40 29 -- 69

Crosby-Ironton 30 32 -- 62

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Luke Dewey 3, Nolan Nelson 16, Jimmy Walker 12, Eli Youngs 11, Aiden Larson 2, Adam Neumann 25, FG 26-54 (48%), FT 11-15 (73%). 3-point 6-11 (55%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 5, Jordan Mount 15, James Stokman 13, Joseph Ringhand 8, Jacob Millsop 2, Noah Larson 7, Will Meyer 12. FG 26-61 (42%), FT 3-4 (75%). 3-point 7-20 (35%). Overall: 13-5. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPIERZ PIONEERSPILLAGERPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brady Johnson
Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors put 13 goals on Cardinals in win
Brainerd hosts Willmar Feb. 7
February 07, 2023 10:09 PM
Brainerd - Celebration.jpg
Prep
Girls Hockey: Peterson’s hat trick guides Warriors to upset
Brainerd/Little Falls at Bemidji in the Section 8-2A quarterfinals Tuesday, Feb. 7
February 07, 2023 10:01 PM
Johnny Pecarich
Prep
Boys Basketball: Brainerd bounces Apollo by 20
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to St. Cloud Apollo Tuesday, Feb. 7.
February 07, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Pierz collects 3 blowout wins
Four area wrestling teams hit the mat Tuesday, Feb. 7.
February 07, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report