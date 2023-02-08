Area Boys Basketball: Huskies hound Eagles for win

PILLAGER — Pillager’s Parker Schaefer recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Huskies as they beat the New York Mills Eagles 64-36 Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Pillager’s Christian Hooge tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Park Region Conference matchup.

New York Mills 10 26 – 36

Pillager 31 33 – 64

NEW YORK MILLS

Hunter Holtti 2, Brayden Ehnert 9, Braxton Ehnert 7, Finn Roder 2, Ean Cavalier 13, Isaac Kawlewski 23. FG 15-52 (29%), FT 2-8 (25%). 3-point 4-14 (29%).

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 21, Gabriel Parrish 5, Elijah Miller 10, Parker Schaefer 21, Kaden Imdieke 3, Justin Anderson 4. FG 27-56 (48%), FT 6-17 (35%). 3-point 4-13 (31%). Conference: 6-5. Overall: 10-9. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Pine River-Backus 76, Laporte 40

PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus’ Rian Struss registered his 1,000 career point as he tallied 14 to help the Tigers to a 76-40 Northland Conference victory over the Laporte Wildcats Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Irvin Tulenchik led the Tigers with 21 points and Jared Hamilton scored 18.

Laporte 17 – 40

Pine River-Backus 40 – 76

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 21, Burke Netland 4, Jared Hamilton 18, Andrew Bueckers 12, Rian Struss 14, Carson Travis 1, Kayden Witt 2, James Maine 2. FT 4-8 (50%). Conference: 5-3. Overall: 13-6. Next: at Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Region 58, St. Cloud 46

BAXTER — Lake Region’s Trey Ogren registered 26 points for the Hornets as they defeated St. Cloud 58-46 Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Soren Benson added 15 points for the Hornets.

St. Cloud 22 24 – 46

Lake Region 36 22 – 58

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 26, Soren Benson 15, Ryan Arns 2, Danny Goodwin 5, Joe Wiedell 2, Damian Craig 6, Joshua Wiedell 2. FG 21-53 (40%), FT 6-8 (75%). 3-point 10-25 (40%).

Verndale 51, Menahga 43

VERNDALE — Verndale’s Shawn Schmitz, Jaden Schulke and Conner Schmitz each registered 12 points for the Pirates as they defeated the Menahga Braves 51-43 Tuesday, Feb. 7 in a Park Region Conference game.

Menahga 17 26 – 43

Verndale 28 23 – 51

MENAHGA

Ryan Tolkkinen 10, Brock Berttunen 5, Knaylor Howard 2, Brayden Aho 5, Bodie Berttunen 19, Isaiah Usher 2. FT 10-14 (71%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 12, Tyce Russell 9, Jeremy Haskin 1, Jaden Schulke 12, Torii Hagen 4, Carter White 12, Connor Schmitz 1. FT 6-11 (55%). Conference: 3-7. Overall: 6-12. Next: at Browerville-Eagle Valley 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Henning 75, Wadena-Deer Creek 67

HENNING — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Teshe Loer tallied 18 points for the Wolverines as they fell 75-67 after leading in the first half to the Henning Hornets Tuesday, Feb. 7.

W-DC’s Peyton Church added 16 points in the Park Region Conference loss.

Henning 33 42 – 75

Wadena-Deer Creek 37 30 – 67

HENNING

Tyson Misegades 5, Carter Dilly 15, Kale Misegades 7, Noah Umland , Lane Dilly 17, Mason Hammer 31. FG 27-59 (45%), FT 12-15 (80%). 3-point 9-21 (42%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 18, Lyrik Haug 7, Kobe Snyder 9, Isaac Hamann 9, Josiah Kallevig 3, Peyton Church 16, Nathaniel Peterson 5. FG 24-57 (42%), FT 10-24 (41%). 3-point 9-15 (60%). Conference: 8-2. Overall: 12-6. Next: hosts Pillager 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rocori 58, Little Falls 45

COLD SPRING — Little Falls’ Beau Thoma posted 22 points for the Flyers as they fell 58-45 to the Rocori Spartans in a Section 8-3A showdown Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Rocori 26 32 – 58

Little Falls 26 19 – 45

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 6, Jaxon Janski 4, Beau Thoma 22, Carter Gwost 6, Josiah Schultz 2, Brayden Jordan 5. FG 18-44 (41%), FT 7-17 (41%). 3-point 2-17 (12%). Overall: 13-5. Next: at Princeton 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Moose Lake-Willow River 69,

Crosby-Ironton 62

MOOSE LAKE — James Stokman recorded 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, but the Crosby-Ironton Rangers fell 69-62 to the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels in a Section 7-2A matchup Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Jordan Mount led the Rangers with 15 points and Will Meyer added 12 points and eight rebounds for C-I.

Moose Lake-Willow River 40 29 -- 69

Crosby-Ironton 30 32 -- 62

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Luke Dewey 3, Nolan Nelson 16, Jimmy Walker 12, Eli Youngs 11, Aiden Larson 2, Adam Neumann 25, FG 26-54 (48%), FT 11-15 (73%). 3-point 6-11 (55%).

CROSBY-IRONTON