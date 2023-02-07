Area Boys Basketball: Huskies win 4th straight
Three boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Feb. 6.
STAPLES — Christian Hooge and Elijah Miller each finished with 16 points for the Pillager Huskies in a 51-42 win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a Section 7-2A matchup Monday, Feb. 6.
Parker Schaefer added 11 points as the Huskies won for the fourth-straight game.
Hunter Miller led the Cardinals with 14 points.
Staples-Motley 22 20 — 42
Pillager 33 18 — 51
STAPLES-MOTLEY
Hunter Miller 14, Isaiah Schultz 6, Alex Schultz 5, Dakota Hennagir 9, Avandre Brandt 3, Grant Bestland 5. FG (%), FT 4-11 (36%). 3-point ( %). Overall: 7-11. Next: at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
PILLAGER
Christian Hooge 16, Gabriel Parrish 4, Elijah Miller 16, Parker Schaefer 11, Justin Anderson 4. FT 5-14 (36%). Overall: 9-9. Next: hosts New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Pine River-Backus 85, Sebeka 27
PINE RIVER — Jared Hamilton scored a game-high 21 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Sebeka Trojans 85-27 Monday, Feb. 6.
Rian Struss finished with 18 points and Andrew Buckers tallied 16 as PRB won for the fourth-straight game.
Sebeka 16 11 -- 27
Pine River-Backus 47 38 -- 85
SEBEKA
Christian Berg 7, Gunnar Ament 5, Teagan Lee 2, Max Lake 13. FT 1-4 (25%).
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 10, Ethan Burns 3, Tate Norman 6, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 21, Andrew Bueckers 16, Rian Struss 18, Kayden Witt 5, Koal Oberfell 2. FT 4-6 (67%). Overall: 12-6. Next: hosts Laporte 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The Mount Ski Gull team competed at Giants Ridge.