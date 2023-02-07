99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Boys Basketball: Huskies win 4th straight

Three boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Feb. 6.

Staples-Motley boys vs Pillager basketball
Staples-Motley's Isaiah Schultz, left, and Hunter Miller, right, attempt to guard Pillager's Christian Hooge during their game Monday, Feb 6, 2023, at Staples.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
February 06, 2023 10:05 PM
Share
STAPLES — Christian Hooge and Elijah Miller each finished with 16 points for the Pillager Huskies in a 51-42 win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a Section 7-2A matchup Monday, Feb. 6.

Parker Schaefer added 11 points as the Huskies won for the fourth-straight game.

Hunter Miller led the Cardinals with 14 points.

Staples-Motley 22 20 — 42

Pillager 33 18 — 51

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 14, Isaiah Schultz 6, Alex Schultz 5, Dakota Hennagir 9, Avandre Brandt 3, Grant Bestland 5. FG (%), FT 4-11 (36%). 3-point ( %). Overall: 7-11. Next: at Aitkin 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 16, Gabriel Parrish 4, Elijah Miller 16, Parker Schaefer 11, Justin Anderson 4. FT 5-14 (36%). Overall: 9-9. Next: hosts New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Pine River-Backus 85, Sebeka 27

PINE RIVER — Jared Hamilton scored a game-high 21 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Sebeka Trojans 85-27 Monday, Feb. 6.

Rian Struss finished with 18 points and Andrew Buckers tallied 16 as PRB won for the fourth-straight game.

Sebeka 16 11 -- 27

Pine River-Backus 47 38 -- 85

SEBEKA

Christian Berg 7, Gunnar Ament 5, Teagan Lee 2, Max Lake 13. FT 1-4 (25%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 10, Ethan Burns 3, Tate Norman 6, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 21, Andrew Bueckers 16, Rian Struss 18, Kayden Witt 5, Koal Oberfell 2. FT 4-6 (67%). Overall: 12-6. Next: hosts Laporte 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

