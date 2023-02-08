99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Area Boys Basketball: Laposky buzzer-beater lifts Patriots over Esko

Pequot Lakes traveled to Esko for a Section 7-2A matchup.

Eli Lapsoky
Eli Lapsoky
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 10:53 PM
ESKO — Eli Laposky hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 66-63 victory over the Esko Eskomos Tuesday, Feb. 7, during a matchup against the top two teams in Section 7-2A.

Gavin Kennen and Grant Loge each scored 20 points to pace the Patriots. Laposky finished with 13 points and Brayden Zpiczka added nine for the 11-5 Patriots.

Esko 33 30 -- 63

Pequot Lakes 32 34 -- 66

ESKO

Carter Zezulka 5, Makoi Perich 17, Sam Haugen 2, Dalton Spindler 18, Cuinn Berger 15, Braedyn Male 6..

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 13, Gavin Kennen 20, Grant Loge 20, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 9. Overall: 11-5. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

By Dispatch staff report
