Area Boys Basketball: Laposky buzzer-beater lifts Patriots over Esko
Pequot Lakes traveled to Esko for a Section 7-2A matchup.
ESKO — Eli Laposky hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 66-63 victory over the Esko Eskomos Tuesday, Feb. 7, during a matchup against the top two teams in Section 7-2A.
Gavin Kennen and Grant Loge each scored 20 points to pace the Patriots. Laposky finished with 13 points and Brayden Zpiczka added nine for the 11-5 Patriots.
Esko 33 30 -- 63
Pequot Lakes 32 34 -- 66
ESKO
Carter Zezulka 5, Makoi Perich 17, Sam Haugen 2, Dalton Spindler 18, Cuinn Berger 15, Braedyn Male 6..
PEQUOT LAKES
Eli Laposky 13, Gavin Kennen 20, Grant Loge 20, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 9. Overall: 11-5. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Eli Laposky hit an off-balance shot as time expired to win the game for the Patriots.
