Sports
News reporting
Area Boys Basketball: Little Falls lose section game to Willmar

Little Falls at Willmar Feb. 11

By Dispatch staff report
February 12, 2023 02:39 PM
WILLMAR — Jaxon Janski led the way with 15 points for the Little Falls Flyers in their 62-51 Section 8-3A loss to the Willmar Cardinals Saturday, Feb. 11.

Beau Thoma added 12 points and Owen Bode 10 for the Flyers.

Willmar 28 34 — 62

Little Falls 29 22 — 51

LITTLE FALLS

Luke Waltman 3, Owen Bode 10, Jaxon Janski 15, Beau Thoma 12, Carter Gwost 7, Brayden Jordan 4. FG 18-45 (40%), FT 11-23 (47.8%). 3-point 4-21 (19%). Overall: 13-7. Next: at Osakis 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTS BOYS BASKETBALL
