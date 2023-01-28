Area Boys Basketball: Miller’s 30 leads Cardinals

STAPLES — Hunter Miller scored 30 points and Isaiah Schultz added 19 as the Staples-Motley Cardinals flew by the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thunder 79-38 Friday, Jan. 27.

LPGE 15 23 -- 38

Staples-Motley 32 47 -- 79

LPGE

Brandon Cline 2, Tye Urman 12, Korbin Lowe 4, Landon Middendorf 13, Boston Mitzel 2, David Liebsch 5. FT 5-9 (56%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 30, Lucas Brownell 6, Isaiah Schultz 19, Eli Rutten 4, Alex Schultz 6, Avandre Brandt 2, Grant Bestland 8, Elijah Claussen 4. FT 5-10 (50%). Overall: 7-7. Next: hosts Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Verndale 65, Sebeka 56

VERNDALE — Carter White finished with 20 points to lead the Verndale pirates to a 65-56 Park Region Conference victory over the Sebeka Trojans Friday, Jan. 27.

Jaden Schulke scored 13 points and Shawn Schmitz added 13 for the Pirates who outscored Sebeka by 11 in the second half.

Sebeka 29 27 -- 56

Verndale 27 38 -- 65

SEBEKA

Jasper Hosey 21, Zackaryas Thornton 10, Christian Berg 6, Brayden Brinkman 3, Max Lake 14, Gabriel Clark 2. FG 21-37 (57%), FT 6-8 (75%). 3-point 8-22 (36%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 13, Tyce Russell 2, Jeremy Haskin 4, Jaden Schulke 15, Torii Hagen 8, Carter White 20, Corby Kern 2, Connor Schmitz 1. FG 22-57 (39%), FT 10-15 (67%). 3-point 11-36 (31%). Conference: 2-6. Overall: 4-10. Next: hosts Mille Lacs 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Wadena-Deer Creek 60, New York Mills 49

WADENA — Teshe Loyer scored a team-high 16 points and Isaac Hamann added 13 as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines improved to 7-1 in the Park Region Conference with a 60-49 win over the New York Mills Eagles Friday, Jan. 27.

Peyton Church totaled 11 points for the Wolverines.

New York Mills 26 23 -- 49

Wadena-Deer Creek 28 32 -- 60

NEW YORK MILLS

Hunter Holtti 11, Brayden Ehnert 13, Finn Roder 2, Teagan Lausten 12, Sam Kopveiler 7, Will Oakes 4, FG 19-49 (38%), FT 8-13 (61%). 3-point 3-15 (20%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 16, Lyrik Haug 2, Kobe Snyder 5, Isaac Hamann 13, Josiah Kallevig 9, Peyton Church 11, Phillip Ross 2, Nathaniel Peterson 2. FG 24-58 (41%), FT 5-10 (50%). 3-point 7-23 (30%). Conference: 7-1. Overall: 11-3. Next: hosts Barnesville 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Henning 82, Pillager 46

HENNING — Christian Hooge’s 13 points led the Pillager Huskies in an 82-46 Park Region Conference loss to Class 1A’s fifth-ranked Henning Hornets Friday, Jan. 27.

Henning 52 30 -- 82

Pillager 26 20 -- 46

HENNING

Tyson Misegades 16, Carter Dilly 8, Kale Misegades 27, Lane Dilly 2, Mason Hammer 21, Carter Kenyon 4, Dawson Misegades 4. FG 31-71 (44%), FT 13-14 (93%). 3-point 7-26 (27%).

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 13, Gabriel Parrish 8, Elijah Miller 9, Parker Schaefer 7, Kaden Imdieke 4, Justin Anderson 5. FG 17-51 (33%), FT 11-16 (69%). 3-point 1-7 (14%). Conference: 4-5. Overall: 5-9. Next: at Hinckley-Finlayson 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Nevis 70, Pine River-Backus 46

PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers led the Pine River-Backus Tigers with 14 points in a 70-46 Northland Conference loss to the Nevis Tigers Friday, Jan. 27.

Jared Hamilton added 11 points for the Tigers.

Nevis 33 37 -- 70

Pine River-Backus 18 28 -- 46

NEVIS

Austin Ahrendt 13, Deavn Lindow 12, Eli Lewis 3, Joe Houchin 5, Christian Moe 2, JohnPaul Benson 15, Spencer Lindow 12, Alex Lester 8. FT 13-22 (59%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS