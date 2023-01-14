Area Boys Basketball: Ogren reaches 1,000 in big win

BAXTER — Trey Ogren’s 1,000th career point couldn’t have come at a better time as it helped the Lake Region Christian Hornets hand St. Francis its first loss of the season with a 54-53 victory Friday, Jan. 13.

Ogren is the third family member to reach the scoring milestone as he finished with a team-high 19 points to go with five reboards and three steals. He needed 17 points to reach the mark.

Ogren joins his father Steve Ogren, who was the first Lake Region player to reach the scoring mark in 1991 and his brother Tyler who scored his 1,000th point in 2017.

Joseph Bostrom added 16 points and five steals. Damian Craig finished with 10 points and seven rebounds and Soren Benson tallied nine points, five boards, six assists and five steals for the Hornets.

St. Francis 26 27 -- 53

Lake Region 30 24 -- 54

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 19, Soren Benson 9, Joseph Bostrom 16, Damian Craig 10. FG 18-48 (37.5%), FT 12-31 (57.1%). 3-point 6-17 (35.3%). Conference: 4-6. Overall: 4-6. Next: at Fourth Baptist 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Little Falls 60, Pierz 52

LITTLE FALLS — Beau Thoma registered 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Little Falls Flyers to a 60-52 Granite Ridge Conference victory over the Pierz Pioneers Friday, Jan. 13.

Jaxon Janski and Brayden Jordan each added 13 points for the Flyers who have won three straight.

Noah Oberfeld led the Pioneers with 16 points and seven rebounds and Jonathan Cheney added 14 points and five boards.

Pierz 25 27 -- 52

Little Falls 30 30 -- 60

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 3, Joey Stuckmayer 5, Kirby Fischer 5, Jonathan Cheney 14, Noah Oberfeld 16, Eugene Skiba 9. FG 21-57 (36%), FT 0-5 (0%). 3-point 10-28 (35%). Conference: 0-3. Overall: 5-5. Next: at Albany 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

LITTLE FALLS

Jaxon Janski 13, Ben Knopik 6, Beau Thoma 24, Carter Gwost 2, Brayden Jordan 13, Elijah Schultz 2. FG 21-54 (38.9%), FT 10-15 (66.7%). 3-point 8-25 (32%). Conference: 3-1. Overall: 8-2. Next: at Mora 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Staples-Motley 82, Greenway 41

STAPLES — Isaiah Schultz scored 23 points to lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals who doubled up the Greenway Raiders 82-41 in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Jan. 13.

Avandre Brandt scored 18 points followed by Hunter Miller’s 11 and 10 each from Luke Brownell and Alex Schultz.

Greenway 21 20 -- 41

Staples-Motley 44 38 -- 82

GREENWAY

Morgan Hess 2, Tyler Sweden 6, Colin Robertshaw 8, Gage Olson 4, Stephen McGee 15, Lennie Oberg 6. FT 6-12 (50%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 11, Lucas Brownell 10, Isaiah Schultz 23, Alex Schultz 10, Dakota Hennagir 4, Avandre Brandt 18, Grant Bestland 4, Elijah Claussen 2. FT 6-11 (54%). Overall: 4-5. Next: at Royalton 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Thief River Falls 54,

Pequot Lakes 48

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen’s 16 points led the Pequot Lakes Patriots in a 54-48 non-conference loss to the Thief River Falls Prowlers Friday, Jan. 13.

Eli Laposky scored 13 and Grant Loge 10 for the Patriots who have lost three straight.

Thief River Falls 32 22 -- 54

Pequot Lakes 27 21 -- 48

THIEF RIVER FALLS

Jesse McDougall 9, Caleb Rosendahl 12, Jack Rosendahl 13, Maxton Peterson 2, Jake Friedrich 4, Jack Manning 14. FT 11-12 (92%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 13, Gavin Kennen 16, Grant Loge 10, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 7. FT 4-15 (27%). Overall: 6-4. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Bertha-Hewitt 53, Verndale 52

VERNDALE — Carter White scored 15 points for the Verndale Pirates as they lost 53-52 on a last-second 3-pointer to the Bertha-Hewitt Bears in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Jan. 13.

Jaden Schulke finished with 14 points for the Pirates while Tyce Russell chipped in nine.

Bertha-Hewitt 24 29 – 53

Verndale 28 24 – 52

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 8, Kobe Hinzmann 8, Brady Rach 10, Titus Eckel 20, Brendan Adams 7. FG 22-62 (35%), FT 6-14 (43%). 3-point 3-18 (17%).

VERNDALE