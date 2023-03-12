Area Boys Basketball: Patriots into semis with lopsided win over Pillager

HERMANTOWN — Eli Laposky led the way with 25 points as the top-seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots powered their way past No. 8 seeded Pillager 77-32 in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Saturday, March 11.

Gavin Kennen chipped in 21 points and Grant Loge added 12 for the Patriots in the win.

Pillager was led by Eli Miller who scored eight points while Parker Schaefer and Kaden Imdieke each recorded seven points. The Huskies finished the season with a 15-13 record.

Pillager 13 19 — 32

Pequot Lakes 54 23 — 77

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 2, Braden Hoffer 2, Gabriel Parrish 3, Elijah Miller 8, Parker Schaefer 7, Kaden Imdieke 7, Justin Anderson 3. Overall: 15-13.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 25, Bryar Nordby 4, Gavin Kennen 21, Grant Loge 12, Ethan Quale 4, Harrison Kennen 2. Overall: 23-5. Next: vs Two Harbors in Hermantown 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Two Harbors 56, Crosby-Ironton 50

HERMANTOWN — James Stokman scored 17 points for the No. 4 seeded Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 56-50 loss to the No. 5 seeded Two Harbors Agate in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Saturday, March 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Ringhand added 14 points for the Rangers in the loss. C-I finished the season with a 17-11 record.

Two Harbors was led by Trent Gomez who tallied 27 points.

Two Harbors 27 29 — 56

Crosby-Ironton 26 24 — 50

TWO HARBORS

Ethan Bopp 12, Trent Gomez 27, Kyler Pitkanen 5, Cam Nelson 2, Isaiah Hietala 2, Trevor Kleive 8. FG 22-49 (44%), FT 8-15 (53%). 3-point 4-13 (30.8%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jordan Mount 5, James Stokman 17, Joseph Ringhand 14, Jacob Millsop 5, Noah Larson 5, Will Meyer 4. FG 17-51 (33%), FT 10-17 (58%). 3-point 6-26 (23.1%). Overall: 17-11.

Esko 78, Aitkin 33

HERMANTOWN — The No. 7 seeded Aitkin Gobblers had their season come to an end with a 78-33 loss at the hands of the No. 2 seeded Esko Eskomos in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals Saturday, March 11.

Aitkin finished the season with a 11-16 record.