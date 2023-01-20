Area Boys Basketball: Patriots prevail over Rangers

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the second half to lead the Pequot Lakes Patritos to a 64-41 Mid-State Conference victory over the Crosby-Ironton Rangers Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pequot’s Eli Laposky hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points followed by Grant Loge’s 13 points.

C-I was led buy James Stokman’s 14 points. Jordan Mount scored 11 and Will Meyer 10. Only four Rangers found the scoring column.

Pequot’s victory snapped a four-game losing streak.

Crosby-Ironton 28 36 -- 64

Pequot Lakes 23 18 -- 41

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jordan Mount 11, James Stokman 14, Noah Larson 6, Will Meyer 10. FT 2-2 (100%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 9-4. Next: at Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 15, Clay Erickson 6, Gavin Kennen 17, Grant Loge 13, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 3, Harrison Kennen 2, River Sommerness 4, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 6-9 (66%). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 7-5. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

Lake Region 69, Chisago 50

CHISAGO — Joseph Bostrom and Damian Craig each scored 13 points to lead the Lake Region Christian Hornets past Chisago 69-50 in Minnesota Association of Christian Schools action Thursday, Jan. 19.

Trey Ogren added 10 points for the Hornets, who earned their fourth-straight conference victory. Craig also grabbed 14 of his team’s 44 rebounds.

Chisago 34 35 – 69

Lake Region 19 31 – 50

LAKE REGION

Hayden Neubert 3, Trey Ogren 10, Soren Benson 8, Joseph Bostrom 13, Myles Peterson 8, Danny Goodwin 2, Joe Wiedell 6, Damian Craig 13, Brandon Grotzke 4, Joshua Close 2. FG 30-68 (44 %), FT 5-14 (36%). 3-point 4-16 (25 %). Next: at Maplewood 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Pine River-Backus 73,

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 38

WALKER — Jared Hamilton scored 20 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 73-38 in a Northland Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Rian Struss and Andrew Bueckers each tallied 19 points for the Tigers as they improved to 7-5 this season.

WHA 21 17 – 38

PRB 41 32 – 73

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Joseph Bieloh 3, Andrew Deegan 7, Isaiah Agard 3, Joseph Tande 10, Vinny Pederson 4, Gavin Oelschlager 6, Carter Nelson 3, Niko Morrow 7. FT 0-0 (0%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Jared Hamilton 20, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 19, Carson Travis 2, Kayden Witt 3. FT 6-10 (60%). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 7-5. Next: hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Pillager 83, Menahga 63

MENAHGA — Christian Hooge recorded 33 points and 23 rebounds as the Pillager Huskies beat the Menahga Braves 83-63 in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pillager's Parker Schaefer finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Justin Anderson added 15 points.

Menahga 32 31 – 63

Pillager 37 46 – 83

MENAHGA

Ryan Tolkkinen 3, Knaylor Howard 15, Brayden Aho 14, Bodie Berttunen 23, Carder Jettmann 2, Blaise Anderson 4, Isaiah Usher 2. FG 22-65 (33.8%), FT 11-22 (50%). 3-point 8-21 (38.1%).

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 33, Gabriel Parrish 8, Parker Schaefer 19, Kaden Imdieke 8, Justin Anderson 15. FG 34-76 (44.7%), FT 12-24 (50%). 3-point 3-6 (50%). Conference: 4-3. Overall: 4-7. Next: at Proctor 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Verndale 57, New York Mills 44

NEW YORK MILLS — Carter White posted 15 points for the Verndale Pirates as they defeated the New York Mills Eagles 57-44 in a Park Region Conference matchup Thursday, Jan. 19.

Shawn Schmitz tallied 12 points and Jaden Schulke chipped in nine for Verndale.

New York Mills 22 22 – 44

Verndale 31 26 – 57

NEW YORK MILLS

Hunter Holtti 7, Hunter Bosman 1, Brayden Ehnert 5, Braxton Ehnert 4, Finn Roder 2, Teagan Lausten 14, Sam Kopveiler 6, Will Oakes 3, Rowland Dykhoff 2. FG 16-49 (32.7%), FT 11-21 (52.3%). 3-point 1-17 (5.9%).

VERNDALE