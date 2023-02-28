99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Boys Basketball: Patriots roll past Lakers

Pequot Lakes hosts Detroit Lakes Feb. 27

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 27, 2023 10:00 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen scored 22 points to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots over the Detroit Lakes Lakers 59-43 in a Mid-State Conference contest Monday, Feb. 27.

Grant Loge added 16 points and Eli Laposky 11 in the win.

The win moves the Patriots in a tie with Detroit Lakes atop the Mid-State Conference standings. It was also revenge from a 79-54 loss Pequot Lakes suffered at the hands of the Lakers on Jan. 17.

Detroit Lakes 18 25 — 43

Pequot Lakes 26 33 — 59

ADVERTISEMENT

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 11, Bryar Nordby 4, Gavin Kennen 22, Grant Loge 16, Conner Quale 2, Brayden Spiczka 4. Conference: 6-1. Overall: 19-5. Next: at Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

