6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Basketball: Pequot advances to section finals

Pequot Lakes vs. Two Harbors in the Section 7-2A Semifinals

Grant Loge
Grant Loge
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:22 PM

HERMANTOWN — Grant Loge led the top-seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots with 14 points as they defeated the No. 5 seeded Two Harbors Agate 50-38 in the Section 7-2A Semifinals Wednesday, March 15.

Eli Laposky and Gavin Kennen each recorded 13 points for the Patriots as they improved to 24-5 this season.

With the win Pequot Lakes advances to the Section 7-2A Championship Friday, March 17 and will face the winner of No. 2 seeded Esko and No. 3 seeded Rock Ridge.

Two Harbors 17 21 – 38

Pequot Lakes 22 28 – 50

TWO HARBORS

Ethan Bopp 10, Trent Gomez 8, Kyler Pitkanen 7, Ryan Seguin 2, Sebastian Bark 2, Cash Williams 2, Cam Nelson 5, Isaiah Hietala 2.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 13, Gavin Kennen 13, Grant Loge 14, Conner Quale 3, Brayden Spiczka 7. Overall: 24-5. Next: in the Section 7-2A Finals 6 p.m. Friday, Match 17.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Warrior Nick Evanson shoots the basketball.
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Warriors’ Evanson a master of versatility
March 15, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Oehrlein_Tori.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Oehrlein named All-State, Larson All-State Honorable Mention
March 15, 2023 10:57 AM
Crosby-Ironton's Tori Oehrlein, right dribbles off a screen from teammate Hannah Compton against Pequot Lakes in the Section 7-2A Final on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Rangers return to state after 19-year absence
March 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
f10435-20210113-mille-lacs-sign-1400.jpg
Minnesota
Despite mounting legal costs, Mille Lacs County plans to appeal ruling in tribal case
March 15, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
Lakes Area Skatepark logo
Local
Pints for a Purpose to benefit skate park nonprofit
March 15, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Icicles melting in the sun
Local
Forecast calls for wintry mix, warm Wednesday
March 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People drape a banner over a railing
Local
Astera Health in Wadena hosts open house March 18
March 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report