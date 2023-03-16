Area Boys Basketball: Pequot advances to section finals

HERMANTOWN — Grant Loge led the top-seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots with 14 points as they defeated the No. 5 seeded Two Harbors Agate 50-38 in the Section 7-2A Semifinals Wednesday, March 15.

Eli Laposky and Gavin Kennen each recorded 13 points for the Patriots as they improved to 24-5 this season.

With the win Pequot Lakes advances to the Section 7-2A Championship Friday, March 17 and will face the winner of No. 2 seeded Esko and No. 3 seeded Rock Ridge.

Two Harbors 17 21 – 38

Pequot Lakes 22 28 – 50

TWO HARBORS

Ethan Bopp 10, Trent Gomez 8, Kyler Pitkanen 7, Ryan Seguin 2, Sebastian Bark 2, Cash Williams 2, Cam Nelson 5, Isaiah Hietala 2.

PEQUOT LAKES