Area Boys Basketball: Pierz downs Royals for road win

ROYALTON — Noah Oberfeld scored 16 points to lead the Pierz Pioneers to a 72-61 non-conference win over the Royalton Royals Friday, Dec. 9.

Gene Skiba added 13 points followed by 10 each from Joey Stuckmayer and Jon Cheney.

Royalton 25 36 — 61

Pierz 34 38 — 72

ROYALTON

Cal Ollman 9, Joseph Achen 16, Ethan Albright 2, Connor Carlson 11, Ashton Brezinka 2, Bryson Brezinka 5, Logan Pesta 16.

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 3, Joey Stuckmayer 10, Kyle Winscher 6, Kirby Fischer 9, Jonathan Cheney 10, Noah Oberfeld 16, Eugene Skiba 13, Ben Barclay 5. Overall: 3-0. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Pequot Lakes 67, Grand Rapids 35

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge scored 24 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 67-35 win over Class 3A’s Grand Rapids Thunderhawks Friday, Dec. 9.

Gavin Kennen recorded 14 points and Eli Laposky added 13 for the Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Rapids 16 19 — 35

Pequot Lakes 36 31 — 67

GRAND RAPIDS

Kaydin Metzgar 4, Colton Johnson 5, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 5, Aidan Tinquist 2, Christopher Roy 12, Wylee Dauenbaugh 7.

PEQUOT LAKES

Conner Quale 3, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 14, Eli Laposky 13, Grant Loge 24, Riggs Magnuson 3, River Sommerness 2, Brayden Spiczka 3. Overall: 3-0. Next: hosts Pierz 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Lake Region splits

BAXTER — Trey Ogren led the Lake Region Christian Hornets with 17 points in a 47-46 loss to Woodcrest in the second round of the Paul Bunyan Invite Friday, Dec. 9.

Joseph Bostrom added 13 points and Damian Craig finished with nine rebounds and six points.

In the tournament opener, the Hornets defeated Prior Lake 61-43. Joseph Bostrom led the Hornets with 18 points and five steals. Trey Ogren and Damian Craigh each scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Ogren added six assists and four steals.

Woodcrest 20 27 — 47

Lake Region 16 30 — 46

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 17, Soren Benson 7, Joseph Bostrom 13, Joe Wiedell 3, Damian Craig 6. FG 17-47 (36.2%), FT 8-13 (61.5%). 3-point 4-20 (20%). Conference: 1-3. Overall: 1-3. Next: hosts Chisago 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Prior Lake 22 21 — 43

Lake Region 37 24 — 61

LAKE REGION