Area Boys Basketball: Pillager advances with OT win over Cardinals

PILLAGER — Eli Miller posted 27 points for the No. 8 seeded Pillager Huskies as they defeated the No. 9 seeded Staples-Motley Cardinals 68-62 in overtime in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Tuesday, March 7.

Christian Hooge tallied 16 points and Parker Schaefer added 12 points as the Huskies overcame a 26-22 halftime deficit to force overtime.

Isaiah Schultz led the Cardinals with 31 points. S-M ended its season with a 10-16 record.

Staples-Motley 26 32 4 – 62

Pillager 22 36 10 – 68

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 7, Isaiah Schultz 31, Eli Rutten 4, Alex Schultz 5, Dakota Hennagir 3, Avandre Brandt 6, Grant Bestland 6. Overall: 10-16.

PILLAGER

Brayton Kriegl 2, Christian Hooge 16, Gabriel Parrish 8, Elijah Miller 27, Parker Schaefer 12, Kaden Imdieke 2, Justin Anderson 1. Overall: 15-12. Next: vs. Pequot Lakes in Section 7-2A Quarterfinals at Hermantown 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

Crosby-Ironton 78, Mesabi East 48

CROSBY — James Stockman’s 22 points and five assists propelled the No. 4 seeded Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 78-48 victory over No. 13 Mesabi East in the opening round of the Section 7-2A Tournament Tuesday, March 7.

Brad Hachey drained four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points and Noah Larson added 12 points, six rebounds and six steals.

Will Meyer added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Joey Ringhand finished with seven points for the 17-10 Rangers.

Mesabi East 23 25 -- 48

Crosby-Ironton 57 21 -- 78

MESABI EAST

Cameron Jones 12, Easton Sahr 2, Ethan Murray 6, Colin Anderson 2, Dakota Jerde 6, Cooper Sickel 3, Hayden Sampson 17. FG 19-51 (37%), FT 5-8 (62%). 3-point 5-25 (20%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 5 Jordan Mount 2, James Stokman 22, Joseph Ringhand 7, Brad Hachey 12, Jarius Millsop 1, Ethan Millsop 2, Jacob Millsop 3, Noah Larson 12, Will Meyer 11, Jeremy Hanson 1. FG32-69 (46%), FT 6-12 (50%). 3-point 8-23 (35%). Overall: 17-10. Next: vs. Two Harbors/Proctor winner in Section 7-2A Quarterfinals at Hermantown 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Pequot Lakes 90, International Falls 20

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge scored 19 points in the first half and finished with 21 for the game as the No. 1 seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots cruised to a 90-20 victory over the No. 16 seeded International Falls Broncos in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Tuesday, March 7.

Eli Laposky posted 19 points and Gavin Kennen added 14 points.as 13 different Patriots found the scoring column.

International Falls 11 9 – 20

Pequot Lakes 50 40 – 90

INTERNATIONAL FALLS

Hendrix Tagemos 6, Ben Smith 2, Blair Werner 5, Landon Bidros 2, Carter Lose 3m Nick Bennett 2. FT 0-0 (0%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 19, Riggs Magnuson 5, Gavin Kennen 14, Grant Loge 21, Alex Kriesel, Ethan Quale 3, Maverick Ackerman 3, Conner Quale 3, Dalton Andrson 4, Brayden Spiczka 3, Harrison Kennen 4, River Sommerness 6, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 1-2 (50%). Overall: 22-5. Next: vs Pillager in Section 7-2A Quarterfinals at Hermantown 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

Aitkin 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 58

AITKIN — Braedyn Smith scored 18 points as the No. 7 seeded Aitkin Gobblers beat the No. 10 seeded Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars 67-58 in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Tuesday, March 7.

Andrew Martinson finished with 16 points and Eli Christy posted 15 points for the Gobblers.

Isaac Ausmus chipped in 10 points for Aitkin, which advanced to play Esko in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals.

Hinckley-Finlayson 22 36 – 58

Aitkin 29 38 – 67

HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON

Cyliss LaFave 13, Trey Visser 8, Seth Olson 26, Griffin Stiel 4, Levi Degerstrom 5, Jordan Masterson 2. FT 7-14 (50%).

AITKIN

Eli Christy 15, Braedyn Smith 18, Andrew Martinson 16, Alex Palm 8, Isaac Asmus 10. FT 15-28 (54%). Overall: 11-15. Next: vs. Esko in Section 7-2A Quarterfinals at Hermantown 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

MLWR 88, Pierz 61

MOOSE LAKE — Noah Oberfeld led No. 11 Pierz Pioneers with 22 points as they lost 88-61 to the No. 6 seeded Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Tuesday, March 7.

Eugene Skiba recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Pioneers who end their season with a 6-21 record.

MLWR 88

Pierz 61

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 3, Joey Stuckmayer 8, Kirby Fischer 2, Jonathan Cheney 3, Noah Oberfeld 22, Eugene Skiba 14, Jonathan Cummings 3, Ian Oberfeld 6. FG 21-65 (32%), FT 13-20 (65%). 3-point 6-17 (35%). Overall: 6-21.

Rocori 65, Little Falls 48

COLD SPRING —Beau Thoma scored 16 points for the No. 5 Little Falls Flyers as they fell 65-48 to the No. 4 Rocori Spartans in the Section 8-3A Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 7.

The Flyers end their season with a 14-13 record.

Rocori 28 37 – 65

Little Falls 17 31 – 48

LITTLE FALLS