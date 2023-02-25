Area Boys Basketball: Pillager nets section win over Pierz

PILLAGER — Christian Hooge finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Pillager Huskies defeated the Pierz Pioneers 72-70 in a Section 7-2A game Friday, Feb. 24.

Parker Schaefer tallied 18 points for the Huskies while Eli Miller posted 14 points.

Eugene Skiba recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for the Pioneers while Noah Oberfield scored 16.

Pierz 33 37 – 70

Pillager 32 40 – 72

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 11, Joey Stuckmayer 7, Kyle Winscher 2, Kirby Fischer 9, Jonathan Cheney 4, Noah Oberfeld 16, Eugene Skiba 17, Jonathan Cummings 4. FG 27-77 (35%), FT 9-15 (60%). 3-point 7-21 (33%). Overall: 6-17. Next: hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 20, Gabriel Parrish 10, Elijah Miller 14, Parker Schaefer 18, Kaden Imdieke 5, Justin Anderson 5. FG 21-52 (%), FT 24-37 (65%). 3-point 6-13 ( %). Overall: 13-11. Next: hosts Moose Lake-Willow River 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Crosby-Ironton 55, Mesabi East 30

AURORA — Jordan Mount recorded 18 points for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 55-30 Section 7-2A win over the Mesabi East Giants Friday, Feb. 24.

Joe Ringhand added 10 for the Rangers.

Ethan Millsop put in four points off the bench.

Mesabi East 14 16 — 30

Crosby-Ironton 33 22 — 55

MESABI EAST

Cameron Jones 8, Colin Anderson 8, Dakota Jerde 5, Cooper Sickel 13, Hayden Sampson 8.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 3, Jordan Mount 18, James Stokman 9, Joseph Ringhand 10, Ethan Millsop 4, Jacob Millsop 2, Noah Larson 4, Will Meyer 4. Overall: 14-9. Next: at Park Rapids 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Pequot Lakes 59, Moose Lake-Willow River 44

PEQUOT LAKES — Grant Loge tallied 16 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots picked up a 59-44 Section 7-2A victory over the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels Friday, Feb. 24.

Gavin Kennen finished with 13 points for the Patriots in their 11th straight win.

Eli Laposky added 12 points and Brayden Spickzka chipped in 11 for the 18-5 Patriots.

MWLR 27 17 – 44

Pequot Lakes 37 22 – 59

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Owen Loew 5, Nolan Nelson 16, Jimmy Walker 5, Eli Youngs 4, Adam Neumann 14.

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 12, Clay Erickson 3, Gavin Kennen 13, Grant Loge 16, Maverick Ackerman 2, Brayden Spiczka 11, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. Overall: 18-5. Next: hosts Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Pine River-Backus 68, Red Lake 50

RED LAKE — Andrew Bueckers recorded 27 points and Jared Hamilton added 23 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers beat Red Lake 68-50 in a Northland Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.

Red Lake 25 25 — 50

Pine River-Backus 28 40 — 68

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 2, Jared Hamilton 23, Andrew Bueckers 27, Rian Struss 5, Carson Travis 11. Conference: 8-4. Overall: 16-7. Next: at Nevis 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Verndale 62, Sebeka 51

SEBEKA — Shawn Schmitz recorded 20 points for the Verndale as they defeated the Sebeka Trojans 62-51 in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.

Jaden Schulke added 14 points for the Pirates.

Sebeka 26 25 – 51

Verndale 28 34 – 62

SEBEKA

Jasper Hosey 7, Casey Blixt 2, Zackaryas Thornton 9, Christian Berg 8, Teagan Lee 2, Max Lake 10, Brody Connor 13. FT 8-14 (57.1%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 20, Jeremy Haskin 7, Jaden Schulke 14, Torii Hagen 8, Carter White 8, Connor Schmitz 5. FT 8-15 (53.3%). Conference: 5-9. Overall: 8-15. Next: at Ashby 7:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 25.

DGF 76, Wadena-Deer Creek 69

WADENA — Peyton Church finished with 26 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost 76-69 to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in a Section 8-2A game Friday, Feb. 24.

Teshe Loer added 18 points for the Wolverines.

DGF 34 42 – 76

WDC 39 30 – 69

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON

Karson Steichen 7, Drew Sheeley 12, Owen Leach 27, Austin Anderson 6, Brody Friend 8, Landon Johnson 5, Grant Anderson 11. FG 27-59 (45%), FT 17-18 (94%). 3-point 5-16 (31 %).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 18, Lyrik Haug 6, Kobe Snyder 7, Isaac Hamann 4, Josiah Kallevig 5, Peyton Church 26, Phillip Ross 3. FG 27-72 (37%), FT 7-12 (58%). 3-point 8-33 (24%). Overall: 16-7. Next: at Frazee 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Albany 73, Little Falls 51

LITTLE FALLS — Jaxon Janski led the Little Falls Flyers with 15 points as they lost a Granite Ridge Conference game 73-51 to the Albany Huskies Friday, Feb. 24.

Beau Thoma tallied 13 points for the Flyers while Brayden Jordan finished with 12.

Albany 46 27 – 73

Little Falls 21 30 – 51

LITTLE FALLS