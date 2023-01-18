STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Area Boys Basketball: Pirates prevail over Wolves

Eight boys basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Jan. 17.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 17, 2023 10:26 PM
WALKER — Jaden Schulke’s 20 points led all scorers as the Verndale Pirates outscored the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves by 13 points in the second half on their way to a 63-51 win Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Shawn Schmitz finished with 15 points and Carter White totaled 10.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 22 29 -- 51

Verndale 21 42 -- 63

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Andrew Deegan 5, Eli Pfeiffer 2, Parker Brock 9, Joseph Tande 15, Vinny Pederson 18, Carter Nelson 2. FG 22-46 (48%), FT 3-4 (75%). 3-point 4-19 (21%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 15, Tyce Russell 3, Jeremy Haskin 2, Jaden Schulke 20, Torii Hagen 10, Carter White 12, Connor Schmitz 1. FG 17-45 (38%), FT 22-31 (71%). 3-point 7-22 ( 32%). Overall: 2-8. Next: at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Lake Region 42,

Fourth Baptist 37

PLYMOUTH — Trey Ogren hit for 18 points and Damian Craig tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds for Lake Region Christian in a 42-37 Minnesota Association of Christian Schools win over Fourth Baptist Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Fourth Baptist 17 20 -- 37

Lake Region 25 17 -- 42

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 18, Joseph Bostrom 2, Myles Peterson 2, Joe Wiedell 6, Damian Craig 14. FG 15-45 (33 %), FT 6-12 (50%). 3-point 6-17 (35%). Next: at Chisago 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pine River-Backus 85, Bertha-Hewitt 42

BERTHA — Andrew Bueckers recorded 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they cruised to an 85-42 victory over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Irvin Tulenchik scored 14 points for the Tigers while Jared Hamilton added 10.

Bertha-Hewitt 21 21 – 42

Pine River-Backus 37 48 – 85

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 9, Brady Rach 9, Titus Eckel 8, Stetson Guderjahn 6, Zachary Baumgartner 6, Brendan Adams 4. FT 7-8 (87.5%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Ethan Rugroden 6, Irvin Tulenchik 14, Tate Norman 9, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 10, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 8, Carson Travis 9, Kayden Witt 5, Isaiah Aulie 3. FT 6-10 (60%). Overall: 6-5. Next: at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Staples-Motley 64, Royalton 47

ROYALTON — Isaiah Schultz recorded 31 points as the Staples-Motley Cardinals defeated the Royalton Royals 64-47 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Hunter Miller and Avandre Brandt each chipped in 10 for the Cardinals who improved to 5-5 with the win.

Royalton 21 26 – 47

Staples-Motley 32 32 – 64

ROYALTON

Cal Ollman 13, Joseph Achen 7, Ryan Vannurden 10, Benjamin Boyd 2, Connor Carlson 4.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 10, Lucas Brownell 2, Isaiah Schultz 31, Alex Schultz 2, Dakota Hennagir 9, Avandre Brandt 10. Overall: 5-5. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Henning 81, Pillager 36

PILLAGER — Christian Hooge and Parker Schaefer each tallied 12 points for the Pillager Huskies in an 81-36 Park Region Conference loss to the Henning Hornets Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Henning 49 32 -- 81

Pillager 16 20 -- 36

HENNING

Tyson Misegades 19, Carter Dilly 5, Kale Misegades 16, Lane Dilly 10, Mason Hammer 22, Logan Kostelecky 3, Ryan Despard 2, Carter Kenyon 4. FG 32-66 (48%), FT 9-14 (64%). 3-point 8-23 (35%).

PILLAGER

Brayton Kriegl 2, Christian Hooge 12, Braden Hoffer 2, Gabriel Parrish 5, Parker Schaefer 12, Justin Anderson 3. FG 15-47 (32%), FT 5-11 (45%). 3-point 1-8 (13%). Conference: 3-3. Overall: 3-7. Next: at Menahga 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Detroit Lakes 79, Pequot Lakes 54

DETROIT LAKES — Eli Laposky posted 19 points while Gavin Kennen added 10 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they lost 79-54 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Jan. 17.

Laposky reached 1,000 career points in the loss.

Detroit Lakes 39 40 – 79

Pequot Lakes 17 37 – 54

DETROIT LAKES

Aiden Lunde 3, Ethan Carrier 12, Devon Berg 13, Hunter Korth 4, Mason Omberg 7, Oliver Quam 17, Mason Carrier 18, Brandton Marsh 2, Jakub Pavek 3. FT 3-4 (75%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 19, Riggs Magnuson 2, Bryar Nordby 3, Gavin Kennen 10, Grant Loge 4, Alex Kriesel 2, Ethan Quale 3, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 2, River Sommerness 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 3. FT 4-11 (36%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 6-5. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Albany 107, Pierz 54

ALBANY — Noah Oberfield tallied 24 points and Jonathan Chaney added 13 as the Pierz Pioneers fell to the Albany Huskies 107-54 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Albany 107

Pierz 54

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 2, Joey Stuckmayer 2, Kyle Winscher , Kirby Fischer 2, Joel Corriveau , Caden Knutson 2, Austin Pawlu , Derrick Bakke , Jonathan Cheney 13, William Stangl 2, Noah Oberfeld 24, Eugene Skiba 3, Ben Barclay 4. FG 19-57 (33%), FT 12-26 (46%). 3-point 4-13 (30%). Conference: 0-4. Overall: 5-6. Next: hosts Upsala 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Mora 68, Little Falls 48

MORA — Beau Thoma scored 13 points for the Little Falls Flyers in their 68-48 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Mora Mustangs Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Gabe Shanoff added 10 points.

Mora 38 30 — 68

Little Falls 21 27 — 48

LITTLE FALLS

Jaxon Janski 2, Thomas Knopik 2, Beau Thoma 13, Carter Gwost 8, Grant Stich 3, Josiah Schultz 1, Brayden Jordan 3, Karl Gold 4, Charlie Smieja 2, Gabe Shanoff 10. FG 16-48 (33.3%), FT 12-20 (60%). 3-point 4-16 (25%). Conference: 3-2. Overall: 8-3. Next: at Albany 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

