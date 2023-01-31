Area Boys Basketball: Pirates prove too much for Raiders
Four boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 30.
VERNDALE — Shawn Schmitz recorded 17 points to lead the Verndale Pirates to a 51-41 victory over the Mille Lacs Raiders Monday, Jan. 30.
Jaden Schulke scored nine and Torri Hagen added eight for the Pirates.
Mille Lacs 15 26 -- 41
Verndale 34 17 -- 51
MILLE LACS
Eric Pederson 6, Thomas Schlies 2, Jacob Gallion 3, Julian Thompkins 6, TJ Remer 6, Josiah Mueller 1, Hunter Haggberg 14, Wesley Gahbow 3. FG 13-38 (34%), FT 10-18 (56%). 3-point 5-15 (33%).
VERNDALE
Shawn Schmitz 17, Tyce Russell 7, Jeremy Haskin 2, Jaden Schulke 9, Torii Hagen 8, Carter White 7, Corby Kern 1. FG 19-43 (44%), FT 9-23 (39%). 3-point 4-17 (23%). Overall: 5-10. Next: at Swanville 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Pine River-Backus 60,
Browerville-Eagle Valley 59
PINE RIVER — Carson Travis’ only basket just happened to be the game-winner for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 60-59 non-conference victory over the Browerville-Eagle Valley Tigers Monday, Jan. 30.
Jared Hamilton led the Tigers with 20 points followed by Rian Struss with 15 and Andrew Bueckers with 14.
Browerville 24 35 — 59
Pine River-Backus 24 36 — 60
BROWERVILLE
Ryan Riedel 4, Hans Puck 19, Miguel Maloney 11, Parker Duncan 13, Dominic Decock 6, Reed Webster 6. FT 4-6 (67%).
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 7, Jared Hamilton 20, Andrew Bueckers 14, Rian Struss 15, Carson Travis 2. FT 6-8 (75%). Overall: 9-6. Next: at Northome/Kelliher 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Barnesville 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 59
WADENA — Peyton Church finished with 23 points and Teshe Loer scored 19 for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 77-59 non-conference loss to the Barnesville Trojans Monday, Jan. 30.
Barnesville 41 36 -- 77
Wadena-Deer Creek 32 27 -- 59
BARNESVILLE
Zachary Bredman 11, Gannon Bolgrean 16, Owen Riddle 6, Carson Hagen 10, Ethan Larson 4, Tate Inniger 21, Wyatt Suter 9. FG 31-59 (52%), FT 7-7 (100%). 3-point 8-17 (47%).
WADENA-DEER CREEK
Teshe Loer 19, Kobe Snyder 4, Isaac Hamann 3, Josiah Kallevig 4, Peyton Church 23, Nathaniel Peterson 6. FG 23-63 (36%), FT 6-11 (54%). 3-point 7-28 (25%). Overall: 11-4. Next: at Pelican Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Eden Valley-Watkins 86, Pierz 61
PIERZ — Noah Oberfeld and Eugene Skiba both scored 17 points for the Pierz Pioneers in an 86-61 non-conference loss to the Eden Valley-Wakins Eagles Monday, Jan. 30.
Joey Stuckmayer added 10 points for the Pioneers.