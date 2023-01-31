Area Boys Basketball: Pirates prove too much for Raiders

VERNDALE — Shawn Schmitz recorded 17 points to lead the Verndale Pirates to a 51-41 victory over the Mille Lacs Raiders Monday, Jan. 30.

Jaden Schulke scored nine and Torri Hagen added eight for the Pirates.

Mille Lacs 15 26 -- 41

Verndale 34 17 -- 51

MILLE LACS

Eric Pederson 6, Thomas Schlies 2, Jacob Gallion 3, Julian Thompkins 6, TJ Remer 6, Josiah Mueller 1, Hunter Haggberg 14, Wesley Gahbow 3. FG 13-38 (34%), FT 10-18 (56%). 3-point 5-15 (33%).

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 17, Tyce Russell 7, Jeremy Haskin 2, Jaden Schulke 9, Torii Hagen 8, Carter White 7, Corby Kern 1. FG 19-43 (44%), FT 9-23 (39%). 3-point 4-17 (23%). Overall: 5-10. Next: at Swanville 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Pine River-Backus 60,

Browerville-Eagle Valley 59

PINE RIVER — Carson Travis’ only basket just happened to be the game-winner for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 60-59 non-conference victory over the Browerville-Eagle Valley Tigers Monday, Jan. 30.

Jared Hamilton led the Tigers with 20 points followed by Rian Struss with 15 and Andrew Bueckers with 14.

Browerville 24 35 — 59

Pine River-Backus 24 36 — 60

BROWERVILLE

Ryan Riedel 4, Hans Puck 19, Miguel Maloney 11, Parker Duncan 13, Dominic Decock 6, Reed Webster 6. FT 4-6 (67%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Jared Hamilton 20, Andrew Bueckers 14, Rian Struss 15, Carson Travis 2. FT 6-8 (75%). Overall: 9-6. Next: at Northome/Kelliher 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Barnesville 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 59

WADENA — Peyton Church finished with 23 points and Teshe Loer scored 19 for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 77-59 non-conference loss to the Barnesville Trojans Monday, Jan. 30.

Barnesville 41 36 -- 77

Wadena-Deer Creek 32 27 -- 59

BARNESVILLE

Zachary Bredman 11, Gannon Bolgrean 16, Owen Riddle 6, Carson Hagen 10, Ethan Larson 4, Tate Inniger 21, Wyatt Suter 9. FG 31-59 (52%), FT 7-7 (100%). 3-point 8-17 (47%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 19, Kobe Snyder 4, Isaac Hamann 3, Josiah Kallevig 4, Peyton Church 23, Nathaniel Peterson 6. FG 23-63 (36%), FT 6-11 (54%). 3-point 7-28 (25%). Overall: 11-4. Next: at Pelican Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Eden Valley-Watkins 86, Pierz 61

PIERZ — Noah Oberfeld and Eugene Skiba both scored 17 points for the Pierz Pioneers in an 86-61 non-conference loss to the Eden Valley-Wakins Eagles Monday, Jan. 30.

Joey Stuckmayer added 10 points for the Pioneers.

Eden Valley-Watkins 45 41 -- 86

Pierz 34 27 -- 61

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS

Wyatt Moehrle 15, Landon Neiman 13, Nolan Geislinger 10, Nolan Haag 2, Myles Dziengel 6, Caden Neiman 5, Parker Schultz 8, Noah Stommes 23, Dylan Walz 2, Phillip Reichert 2. FT 17-27 (63%).

PIERZ