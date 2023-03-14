6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Boys Basketball: PRB and WDC seasons come to a close

2 Boys basketball teams were in action Monday, March 13

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
March 13, 2023 10:31 PM

WADENA — Jared Hamilton recorded 21 points in the No. 2 seeded Pine River-Backus Tigers’ 70-58 loss to the No. 3 seeded Browerville Tigers in the Section 5-1A West Subsection Semifinals Monday, March 13.

Rian Struss added 13 points and Irvin Tulenchik 10 for PRB as it ended the season with a 18-9 record.

Browerville 29 41 — 70

Pine River-Backus 25 33 — 58

BROWERVILLE

Ryan Riedel 5, Hans Puck 16, Marshall Murch 4, Miguel Maloney 27, Parker Duncan 5, Dominic Decock 7, Reed Webster 7.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 10, Jared Hamilton 21, Andrew Bueckers 9, Rian Struss 13, Carson Travis 5. Overall: 18-9.

Hawley 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 54

HAWLEY — Teshe Loer scored 19 points as the No. 5 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost to the No. 4 seeded Hawley Nuggets in the Section 8-2A Quarterfinals Monday, March 13.

Peyton Church added 15 points for the Wolverines as they finished the season 20-8.

Hawley 40 34 — 74

Wadena-Deer Creek 32 22 — 54

HAWLEY

Mason Gratton 14, Brevin Stoa 10, Noah Nelson 8, Landon Bakke 6, Benjamin Geeslin 2, Sam Senske 26, Jack Justesen 2, Derek Tibbetts 6. FG 30-61 (49%), FT 8-17 (47%). 3-point 6-19 (31%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 19, Lyrik Haug 3, Kobe Snyder 4, Isaac Hamann 3, Josiah Kallevig 5, Peyton Church 15, Nathaniel Peterson 2, Dylan Wirth 3. FG 17-55 (30%), FT 11-13 (84%). 3-point 9-24 (37%). Overall: 20-8.

