Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: PRB blazes past Ogilvie

2 Boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Dec. 13

Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball
Pinr River-Backus Tiger Jared Hamilton drives to the basket against Ogilvie Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Pine River.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
December 12, 2022 10:02 PM
Pine River-Backus 67, Ogilvie 48

PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers scored 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 67-48 non-conference victory over the Ogilvie Lions Monday, Dec. 12.

Rian Struss recorded 14 points and Tate Norman added 12 for the Tigers in the win.

Ogilvie 21 27 — 48

Pine River-Backus 32 35 — 67

OGILVIE

Tucker Kenyon 16, Hunter Kenyon 14, Xander Kimble 4, Nathan Hagle 9, Noah Bitz 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Tate Norman 12, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 9, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 14, Carson Travis 4. Overall: 2-2. Next: hosts Northome/Kelliher 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball
Pine River-Backus Tiger Hunter Kenyon shoots the ball against Ogilvie Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Pine River.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Little Falls 56, Zimmerman 53

ZIMMERMAN — Beau Thoma scored game-high 25 points in the Little Falls Flyers’ 56-53 win over the Zimmerman Thunder in a Granite Ridge Conference game Monday, Dec. 12.

Jaxon Janski added 13 for the Flyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zimmerman 28 25 — 53

Little Falls 36 20 — 56

LITTLE FALLS

Owen Bode 3, Jaxon Janski 13, Beau Thoma 25, Carter Gwost 9, Brayden Jordan 3, Charlie Smieja 1, Elijah Schultz 2. FG 21-51 (41.2%), FT 7-17 (41.2%). 3-point 7-19 (36.8%). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 2-1. Next: hosts Royalton 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

