Area Boys Basketball: PRB blazes past Ogilvie
2 Boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Dec. 13
We are part of The Trust Project.
Pine River-Backus 67, Ogilvie 48
PINE RIVER — Andrew Bueckers scored 19 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers in their 67-48 non-conference victory over the Ogilvie Lions Monday, Dec. 12.
Rian Struss recorded 14 points and Tate Norman added 12 for the Tigers in the win.
Ogilvie 21 27 — 48
Pine River-Backus 32 35 — 67
OGILVIE
Tucker Kenyon 16, Hunter Kenyon 14, Xander Kimble 4, Nathan Hagle 9, Noah Bitz 2.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 7, Tate Norman 12, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 9, Andrew Bueckers 19, Rian Struss 14, Carson Travis 4. Overall: 2-2. Next: hosts Northome/Kelliher 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
Little Falls 56, Zimmerman 53
ZIMMERMAN — Beau Thoma scored game-high 25 points in the Little Falls Flyers’ 56-53 win over the Zimmerman Thunder in a Granite Ridge Conference game Monday, Dec. 12.
Jaxon Janski added 13 for the Flyers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zimmerman 28 25 — 53
Little Falls 36 20 — 56
LITTLE FALLS
Owen Bode 3, Jaxon Janski 13, Beau Thoma 25, Carter Gwost 9, Brayden Jordan 3, Charlie Smieja 1, Elijah Schultz 2. FG 21-51 (41.2%), FT 7-17 (41.2%). 3-point 7-19 (36.8%). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 2-1. Next: hosts Royalton 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario