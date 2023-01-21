STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Area Boys Basketball: Rangers collect road win at Aitkin

Eight boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 20.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 20, 2023 10:02 PM
Share
AITKIN — Will Meyer and Jordan Mount each scored 10 points for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers as they defeated the Aitkin Gobblers 42-36 in a Mid-State Conference game Friday, Jan. 19.

Eli Christy led the Gobblers with 22 points.

Crosby-Ironton 22 20 – 42

Aitkin 13 23 – 36

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nate Hachey 2, Jordan Mount 10, James Stokman 9, Joseph Ringhand 4, Noah Larson 7, Will Meyer 10. FT 8-14 (57%). Conference: 1-1. Overall: 10-4. Next: at Pierz 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

AITKIN

Eli Christy 22, Braedyn Smith 4, Andrew Martinson 4, Clayton Purdy, Alex Palm 4. FT 8-9 (89%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 5-8.Next: hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Staples-Motley 60, Park Rapids 55

PARK RAPIDS — Isaiah Schultz finished with 25 points to lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals to a 60-55 Mid-State Conference victory over the Park Rapids Panthers Friday, Jan. 20.

Hunter Miller tallied 16 points for the Cardinals while Avandre Brandt added 11 points.

Park Rapids 26 29 – 55

Staples-Motley 33 27 – 60

PARK RAPIDS

Noah Morris 5, Blake Morris 9, Cory Johnson 4, Matt Johanning 1, Mason Yliniemi 14, Noah Larson 12, Ryan Carroll 8, Luke Hartung 2. FT 7-10 (70%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 16, Lucas Brownell 5, Isaiah Schultz 25, Dakota Hennagir 2, Avandre Brandt 11, Grant Bestland 1. FT 17-22 (77.2%). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 6-5. Next: at Browerville-Eagle Valley 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Wadena-Deer Creek 76,

Crookston 42

CROOKSTON — Kobe Snyder scored 13 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they cruised to a 76-42 non-conference victory over the Crookston Pirates Friday, Jan. 20.

Peyton Church tallied 12 points for the Wolverines while Phillip Ross finished with 10. Fourteen different WDC players scored.

Crookston 15 27 – 42

Wadena-Deer Creek 36 40 – 76

CROOKSTON

Reggie Winjum 11, Ryan Abeld 2, Tanner Giese 2, Caden Boike 4, Isaac Thomforde 6, Hunter Nicholas 17. FG 15-59 (25%), FT 9-14 (64%). 3-point 3-26 (11%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 9, Lyrik Haug 9, Emonie Hammond 2, Kobe Snyder 13, Isaac Hamann 2, D’Andre Hammond 3, Tyson Barthel 2, Josiah Kallevig 6, Peyton Church 12, Phillip Ross 10, Eshetu Loer 2, Jaxson Brown 2, Nathaniel Peterson 2, Dylan Wirth 2. FG 33-68 (48%), FT 6-7 (85%). 3-point 4-11 (36 %). Overall: 8-3. Next: at East Grand Forks 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Pillager 68, Proctor 65 (2 OT)

PROCTOR — Parker Schaefer finished with 21 points and Christian Hooge added 18 in a 68-65 double overtime victory for the Pillager Huskies over the Proctor Rails Friday, Jan. 20.

Gabriel Parrish added 11 points and Justin Anderson scored 10 for Pillager.

Proctor 35 18 7 5 -- 65

Pillager 27 26 7 8 -- 68

PROCTOR

Carter St. Germaine 3, Joshua Synnott 16, Dane Oman 25, Wesley Thiry 3, Samuel Nylund 3, Ian Gilles 1, James Pioro 14. FG 22-76 (29%), FT 10-19 (53%). 3-point 11-34 (32%).

PILLAGER

Brayton Kriegl 5, Christian Hooge 18, Gabriel Parrish 11, Parker Schaefer 21, Kaden Imdieke 3, Justin Anderson 10. FG 25-71 (35%), FT 15-30 (50%). 3-point 3-8 (38%). Overall: 4-7. Next: hosts Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Albany 64, Little Falls 53

ALBANY — Beau Thoma’s team-high 23 points led the Little Falls Flyers in a 64-53 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Albany Huskies Friday, Jan. 20.

Jaxon Janski added 11 points for the Flyers.

Albany 28 36 -- 64

Little Falls 25 28 -- 53

LITTLE FALLS

Luke Waltman 1, Owen Bode 5, Jaxon Janski 11, Ben Knopik 2, Beau Thoma 23, Carter Gwost 7, Josiah Schultz 2, Gabe Shanoff 2. FG 19-48 (40%), FT 10-16 (63%). 3-point 5-16 (31%). Conference: 3-3. Overall: 8-4. Next: hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Zimmerman 82, Pierz 42

PIERZ — Joey Stuckmayer, Jonathan Cheney and Eugene Skiba each scored nine points in an 82-42 Granite Ridge Conference loss for the Pierz Pioneers to the Zimmerman Thunder Friday, Jan. 20.

Skiba also grabbed eight rebounds for the Pioneers.

Zimmerman 42

Pierz 82

PIERZ

Joey Stuckmayer 9, Kyle Winscher 2, Kirby Fischer 3, Derrick Bakke 3, Jonathan Cheney 9, Noah Oberfeld 8, Eugene Skiba 9. FG 17-48 (35%), FT 5-11 (45%). 3-point 4-14 (28%). Conference: 0-5. Overall: 5-7. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

By Dispatch staff report
