Area Boys Basketball: Rangers gut out 3-point win over Chisholm

CROSBY — James Stokman finished with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting to lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 54-42 non-conference victory over the Chisholm Bluestreaks Saturday, Dec. 10.

Stokman added six assists, six rebounds and three steals. Will Meyer added nine points and seven rebounds and Jordan Mount finished with eight points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Brad Hachey came off the bench to drain two 3-pointers and finish with six points and Joey Ringhand tallied seven points for the Rangers.

Chisholm 20 22 -- 42

Crosby-Ironton 27 27 -- 54

CHISHOLM

Trent Forsline 6, Lawrence Oberg 2, July Abernathey 14, Shane Zancauske 7, Sean Fleming 5, Philip Barnard 8. FG 18-36 (50%), FT 3-10 (30%). 3-point 3-14 (21%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Brad Hachey 6, Jordan Mount 8, James Stokman 19, Joseph Ringhand 7, Noah Larson 5, Will Meyer 9. FG 20-42 (47%), FT 7-16 (43%). 3-point 7-16 (44%). Overall: 3-0. Next: at Pierz 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Lake Region 59, Chisago 49

BAXTER — Joseph Bostrom recorded 18 points and eight steals for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in a 59-49 victory over Chisago Saturday, Dec. 10.

Danny Goodwin and Trey Ogren each added 11 points and Damian Craig recorded 10 rebounds, eight points and three assists for the Hornets who finished 2-1 during the Paul Bunyan Round Robin.

Chisago 22 27 -- 49

Lake Region 33 26 -- 59

LAKE REGION