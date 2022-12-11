Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: Rangers gut out 3-point win over Chisholm

Two boys basketball teams were in action Saturday, Dec. 10.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 11, 2022 02:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROSBY — James Stokman finished with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting to lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 54-42 non-conference victory over the Chisholm Bluestreaks Saturday, Dec. 10.

Stokman added six assists, six rebounds and three steals. Will Meyer added nine points and seven rebounds and Jordan Mount finished with eight points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Brad Hachey came off the bench to drain two 3-pointers and finish with six points and Joey Ringhand tallied seven points for the Rangers.

Chisholm 20 22 -- 42

Crosby-Ironton 27 27 -- 54

CHISHOLM

Trent Forsline 6, Lawrence Oberg 2, July Abernathey 14, Shane Zancauske 7, Sean Fleming 5, Philip Barnard 8. FG 18-36 (50%), FT 3-10 (30%). 3-point 3-14 (21%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Brad Hachey 6, Jordan Mount 8, James Stokman 19, Joseph Ringhand 7, Noah Larson 5, Will Meyer 9. FG 20-42 (47%), FT 7-16 (43%). 3-point 7-16 (44%). Overall: 3-0. Next: at Pierz 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Lake Region 59, Chisago 49

BAXTER — Joseph Bostrom recorded 18 points and eight steals for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in a 59-49 victory over Chisago Saturday, Dec. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danny Goodwin and Trey Ogren each added 11 points and Damian Craig recorded 10 rebounds, eight points and three assists for the Hornets who finished 2-1 during the Paul Bunyan Round Robin.

Chisago 22 27 -- 49

Lake Region 33 26 -- 59

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 11, Soren Benson 4, Joseph Bostrom 18, Danny Goodwin 11, Joe Wiedell 7, Damian Craig 8. FG 25-62 (40.3%), FT 4-7 (57.1%). 3-point 5-21 (23.8%). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 2-2. Next: hosts Willmar 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLC-I RANGERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom