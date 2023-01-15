Area Boys Basketball: Rangers hang on to top Agates
Crosby-Ironton hosts Two Harbors Saturday, Jan. 14
CROSBY — Joey Ringhand enjoyed a hot hand from 3-point land to lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 67-66 Section 7-2A victory over the Two Harbor Agates Saturday, Jan. 14.
Ringhand was 5-of-8 from 3-point to finish with a team-high 19 points. James Stokman added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jordan Mount scored 14 points and Will Meyer added 12 for the 9-3 Rangers.
Two Harbors 36 30 — 66
Crosby-Ironton 34 33 — 67
TWO HARBOR
Trenten Meeks 2, Trent Gomez 25, Kyler Pitkanen 3, Sebastian Bark 2, Cash Williams 14, Cam Nelson 4, Isaiah Hietala 14, Trevor Kleive 2. FG 24-54 (44%), FT 11-19 (57%). 3-point 7-22 (32%).
CROSBY-IRONTON
Nathan Hachey , Jordan Mount 14, James Stokman 17, Joseph Ringhand 19, Noah Larson 5, Will Meyer 12. FG 24-43 (55%), FT 10-20 (50%). 3-point 9-18 (50%). Overall: 9-3. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
