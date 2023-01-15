99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: Rangers hang on to top Agates

Crosby-Ironton hosts Two Harbors Saturday, Jan. 14

Crosby-Ironton logo
Crosby-Ironton
By Dispatch staff report
January 15, 2023 01:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROSBY — Joey Ringhand enjoyed a hot hand from 3-point land to lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 67-66 Section 7-2A victory over the Two Harbor Agates Saturday, Jan. 14.

Ringhand was 5-of-8 from 3-point to finish with a team-high 19 points. James Stokman added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jordan Mount scored 14 points and Will Meyer added 12 for the 9-3 Rangers.

Two Harbors 36 30 — 66

Crosby-Ironton 34 33 — 67

TWO HARBOR

Trenten Meeks 2, Trent Gomez 25, Kyler Pitkanen 3, Sebastian Bark 2, Cash Williams 14, Cam Nelson 4, Isaiah Hietala 14, Trevor Kleive 2. FG 24-54 (44%), FT 11-19 (57%). 3-point 7-22 (32%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey , Jordan Mount 14, James Stokman 17, Joseph Ringhand 19, Noah Larson 5, Will Meyer 12. FG 24-43 (55%), FT 10-20 (50%). 3-point 9-18 (50%). Overall: 9-3. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPIERZ PIONEERSPILLAGERPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Basketball player shoots the ball. Defense tries to block.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Skippers sail past Warriors 80-73
Brainerd hosts Minnetonka Saturday, Jan. 14
January 15, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Swimmer in the pool competing.
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Warriors dominate early and often to win True Team
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Section 8-2A True Team meet Saturday, Jan. 14.
January 15, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Prep
Cheer Team: Coed cheer team tabs another 1st
Brainerd Cheer Team competes in Edina Jan. 14
January 15, 2023 01:42 PM
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Aitkin 2nd in Ashland Tournament
3 area wresting teams hit the mat.
January 15, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report