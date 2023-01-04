Area Boys Basketball: Rangers run a way with win in Pillager

PILLAGER — Joseph Ringhand led the Crosby-Ironton Rangers with 22 points as they defeated the Pillager Huskies 75-59 in a Section 7-2A matchup Tuesday, Jan. 3.

James Stokman tallied 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Rangers while Will Meyer added 13 points and Noah Larson 12.

Elijah Miller paced the Huskies with 21 points and Christian Hooge finished with 14 points.

Pillager 33 26 – 59

Crosby-Ironton 47 28 – 75

PILLAGER

Christian Hooge 14, Gabriel Parrish 8, Elijah Miller 21, Parker Schaefer 10, Kaden Imdieke 6. FG 22-57 (38.6%), FT 9-21 (42.9%). 3-point 5-8 (62.5%). Overall: 1-4. Next: at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 7, Jordan Mount 4, James Stokman 15, Joseph Ringhand 22, Jacob Millsop 2, Noah Larson 12, Will Meyer 13. FG 30-62 (48%), FT 5-13 (38%), 3-point 10-21 (48%). Overall: 7-2. Next: at Cloquet 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Wadena-Deer Creek 74,

New York Mills 52

NEW YORK MILLS — Kobe Snyder tallied 22 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the New York Mills Eagles 74-52 in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Phillip Ross tallied 14 and Teshe Loer scored nine for the 4-2 Wolverines.

New York Mills 25 27 – 52

Wadena-Deer Creek 36 38 – 74

NEW YORK MILLS

Hunter Holtti 4, Hunter Bosman 2, Brayden Ehnert 9, Braxton Ehnert 3, Finn Roder 7, Teagan Lausten 8, Sam Kopveiler 17, Will Oakes 2. FG 19-55 (34%), FT 7-10 (70%). 3-point 7-20 (35%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK