Area Boys Basketball: S-M falls to Henning at Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS — Isaiah Schultz scored 11 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 69-48 loss to Henning Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Alex Schultz added 10 points for the Cardinals in the loss.

Henning 38 31 — 69

Staples-Motley 19 29 — 48

STAPLES-MOTLEY