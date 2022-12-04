Area Boys Basketball: S-M falls to Henning at Target Center
Staples-Motley vs Henning at the Target Center Dec. 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Isaiah Schultz scored 11 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 69-48 loss to Henning Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Alex Schultz added 10 points for the Cardinals in the loss.
Henning 38 31 — 69
Staples-Motley 19 29 — 48
STAPLES-MOTLEY
Hunter Miller 5, Lucas Brownell 5, Isaiah Schultz 11, Alex Schultz 10, Dakota Hennagir 7, Avandre Brandt 3, Grant Bestland 2, Elijah Claussen 4. Overall: . Next: hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. .
