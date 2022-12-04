Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: S-M falls to Henning at Target Center

Staples-Motley vs Henning at the Target Center Dec. 3

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
December 04, 2022 05:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MINNEAPOLIS — Isaiah Schultz scored 11 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 69-48 loss to Henning Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Alex Schultz added 10 points for the Cardinals in the loss.

Henning 38 31 — 69

Staples-Motley 19 29 — 48

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 5, Lucas Brownell 5, Isaiah Schultz 11, Alex Schultz 10, Dakota Hennagir 7, Avandre Brandt 3, Grant Bestland 2, Elijah Claussen 4. Overall: . Next: hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. .

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBASKETBALLSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom