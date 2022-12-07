Area Boys Basketball: Schultz, Cards top Pirates

STAPLES — Isaiah Schultz poured in 41 points for the Staples-Motley Cardinals as they defeated the Verndale Pirates 71-60 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Elijah Claussen and Avandre Brandt both added eight points for the Cardinals to help notch their first win of the season.

Shawn Schmitz paced the Verndale Pirates with 21 points while Jaden Schulke and Torii Hagen each added 12 points.

Verndale 31 29 – 60

Staples-Motley 33 38 – 71

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 21, Tyce Russell 4, Jeremy Haskin 3, Jaden Schulke 12, Torii Hagen 12, Carter White 3, Corby Kern 3, Connor Schmitz 2. FT 16-24 (66.7%). Overall: 0-1. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Isaiah Schultz 41, Alex Schultz 6, Dakota Hennagir 5, Avandre Brandt 8, Grant Bestland 3, Elijah Claussen 8. FT 13-21 (61.9%). Overall: 1-2. Next: at Rothsay 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Pequot Lakes 83, Pillager 47

PILLAGER — Leo Bolz-Andolshek scored 14 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the Pillager Huskies 83-47 in a Section 7-2A showdown Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Eli Laposky and Grant Loge each finished with 12 points for the Patriots while Clay Erickson added 11.

Gabriel Parrish led the Huskies with 15 points.

Pillager 19 28 – 47

Pequot Lakes 57 26 – 83

PILLAGER

Drew Berent 3, Christian Hooge 7, Kobe Schultz 8, Gabriel Parrish 15, Elijah Miller 5, Parker Schaefer 3, Kaden Imdieke 4, Justin Anderson 2. FG 19-53 (35%), FT 6-12 (50%). 3-point 3-10 (30%). Overall: 0-1. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

PEQUOT LAKES

Maverick Ackerman 3, Leo Bolz-Andolshek 14, Clay Erickson 11, Bryer Nordby 2, Gavin Kennen 7, Eli Laposky 12, Grant Loge 12, Conner Quale 10, River Sommerness 4, Brayden Spiczka 8. FG 29-60 (48%), FT 14-17 (82.4%). 3-point 11-22 (50%). Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Crosby-Ironton 59, Pine River-Backus 42

CROSBY — Will Meyer registered 18 points and Jordan Mount 14 as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers won their season-opener with a 59-42 victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Noah Larson finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds and James Stokman grabbed 10 boards to go with five points.

Rian Struss led the Tigers with 13 points followed by 12 for Jared Hamilton.

Pine River-Backus 20 22 -- 42

Crosby-Ironton 28 31 -- 59

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 3, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 12, Andrew Bueckers 6, Rian Struss 13, Carson Travis 6. FG 15-42 (35%), FT 9-11 (81%). 3-point 3-16 (19%). Overall: 1-1. Next: at Pequot Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Brad Hachey 7, Jordan Mount 14, James Stokman 5, Joseph Ringhand 2, Noah Larson 13, Will Meyer 18. FG 27-60 (45%), FT 2-6 (33%). 3-point 3-14 (21%). Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts Hinckley-Finlayson 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Pierz 76, Swanville 56

PIERZ — Eugene Skiba led the Pierz Pioneers with 19 points in a 76-56 non-conference victory over the Swanville Bulldogs Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Noah Oberfeld tallied 16 points for the Pioneers and Joey Stuckmeyer finished with 14 points.

Swanville 29 27 – 56

Pierz 31 45 – 76

PIERZ

Joey Stuckmayer 14, Kyle Winscher 9, Kirby Fischer 8, Caden Knutson 4, Jonathan Cheney 2, Noah Oberfeld 16, Eugene Skiba 19, Ben Barclay 3, Sean Holmes 3. FG 27-69 (39%), FT 14-19 (73%). 3-point 10-28 (35%). Overall: 2-0. Next: at Royalton 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

West Central 74, Wadena-Deer Creek 47

BARRETT — Kobe Snyder and Peyton Church each recorded 10 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they lost to the West Central Knights 74-47 Tuesday, Dec. 6.

West Central 33 41 – 74

Wadena-Deer Creek 23 24 – 47

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 9, Lyrik Haug 2, Kobe Snyder 10, Simon Kreklau 2, Isaac Hamann 2, Peyton Church 10, Phillip Ross 4, Nathaniel Peterson 8. FG 20-51 (39%), FT 2-10 (20%). 3-point 5-21 (23%). Overall: 1-1. Next: hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Rosemount 70, Lake Region 34

BAXTER — Trey Ogren tallied eleven points and three steals for the Lake Region Christian Hornets as they lost to Rosemount 70-34 in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Rosemount 38 32 – 70

Lake Region 17 17 – 34

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 11, Soren Benson 6, Joseph Bostrom 7, Ryan Arns 2, Danny Goodwin 4, Joe Wiedell 2, Damian Craig 2. FG 11-46 (23.9%), FT 11-14 (78.6%). 3-point 1-12 (8.3%). Conference: 0-2. Overall: 0-2. Next: hosts Prior Lake in the Paul Bunyan Tournament 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Aitkin 35

ST. CLOUD— Braedyn Smith scored nine points for the Aitkin Gobblers as they lost to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 70-35 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Cathedral 49 21 – 70

Aitkin 16 19 – 35

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL

Tate Buckentine 5, Alex Schroeder 9, Emanuel Kutzera 14, Jack Stang 3, Maxwell Pfeiffer 20, Jackson Phillip 7, Jacob Voth 10, Zachary Stolzenberg 2. FT 5-11 (45.4%).

AITKIN

Eli Christy 4, Tyson Sjodin 3, Braedyn Smith 9, Andrew Martinson 3, Ryan Alexander 3, Alex Palm 4, Breckyn Willams 6, Isaac Asmus 3. FT 6-14 (42.9%). Overall: 0-2. Next: hosts Moose Lake-Willow River 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Little Falls 84, Sauk Rapids 80

SAUK RAPIDS — Beau Thoma registered 38 points for the Little Falls Flyers in an 84-80 Section 8-3A victory over the Sauk Rapids Storm Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Jaxon Janski finished with 24 points for the Flyers.

Sauk Rapids 39 41 -- 80

Little Falls 49 35 -- 84

LITTLE FALLS