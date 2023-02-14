Area Boys Basketball: Thoma’s big game not enough for Flyers
Two boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Feb. 13.
We are part of The Trust Project.
OSAKIS — Beau Thoma collected 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Little Falls Flyers in an 81-62 loss to the Osakis Silverstreaks Monday, Feb. 13.
Jaxon Janski tallied 21 points for the Flyers.
Osakis 36 45 -- 81
Little Falls 38 24 -- 62
LITTLE FALLS
Luke Waltman 2, Owen Bode 7, Jaxon Janski 21, Ben Knopik 1, Beau Thoma 22, Carter Gwost 5, Brayden Jordan 4. FG 25-61 (41%), FT 6-13 (46%). 3-point 6-18 (33%). Overall: 13-8. Next: hosts Mora 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Willmar 72, Lake Region 56
WILLMAR — Damian Craig scored 19 points and secured 10 rebounds to lead Lake Region Christian in a 72-56 loss to Willmar Christian Monday, Feb. 13.
Joe Wiedell added 11 points and Trey Ogren followed with nine.
ADVERTISEMENT
Willmar 39 33 -- 72
Lake Region 21 35 -- 56
LAKE REGION
Trey Ogren 9, Soren Benson 6, Joseph Bostrom 2, Myles Peterson 4, Danny Goodwin 3, Joe Wiedell 11, Damian Craig 19, Brody Kovatovich 2. FG 21-66 (32%), FT 5-8 (63%). 3-point 9-32 (28%). Overall: 7-8. Next: hosts North Metro Blazers 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
The Brainerd Warriors' Cayden Sumption was named Boys Swimmer of the Week by conference.
Brainerd hosts Bemidji Feb. 13
Eight area girls basketball teams were in action Monday, Feb. 13.
Dance Team: Warriors take whatever-it-takes mentality to state: C-I hoping quality over quantity is key
The state jazz and kick meets are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18.