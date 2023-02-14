99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Boys Basketball: Thoma’s big game not enough for Flyers

Two boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Feb. 13.

By Dispatch staff report
February 13, 2023 09:39 PM
OSAKIS — Beau Thoma collected 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Little Falls Flyers in an 81-62 loss to the Osakis Silverstreaks Monday, Feb. 13.

Jaxon Janski tallied 21 points for the Flyers.

Osakis 36 45 -- 81

Little Falls 38 24 -- 62

LITTLE FALLS

Luke Waltman 2, Owen Bode 7, Jaxon Janski 21, Ben Knopik 1, Beau Thoma 22, Carter Gwost 5, Brayden Jordan 4. FG 25-61 (41%), FT 6-13 (46%). 3-point 6-18 (33%). Overall: 13-8. Next: hosts Mora 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Willmar 72, Lake Region 56

WILLMAR — Damian Craig scored 19 points and secured 10 rebounds to lead Lake Region Christian in a 72-56 loss to Willmar Christian Monday, Feb. 13.

Joe Wiedell added 11 points and Trey Ogren followed with nine.

Willmar 39 33 -- 72

Lake Region 21 35 -- 56

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 9, Soren Benson 6, Joseph Bostrom 2, Myles Peterson 4, Danny Goodwin 3, Joe Wiedell 11, Damian Craig 19, Brody Kovatovich 2. FG 21-66 (32%), FT 5-8 (63%). 3-point 9-32 (28%). Overall: 7-8. Next: hosts North Metro Blazers 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

