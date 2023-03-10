Area Boys Basketball: Tigers eliminate Bears from Section 5-1A

PINE RIVER — Rian Struss scored 20 points and Jared Hamilton added 19 as the No. 2 seeded Pine River-Backus Tigers took care of No. 7 Bertha-Hewitt 77-44 in the West Subsection 5-1A Quarterfinals Thursday, March 9.

Andrew Bueckers added 15 points and Ethan Rugroden and Carson Travis both scored six for the 18-8 Tigers, who advance to the West Subsection Semifinals to face No. 3 Browerville 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

The Tigers defeated Bertha-Hewitt 82-42 Jan. 17.

Bertha-Hewitt 20 22 -- 42

Pine River-Backus 36 41 -- 77

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 7, Kobe Hinzmann 2, Brady Rach 8, Titus Eckel 16, Brendan Adams 7. FT 6-11 (55%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Ethan Rugroden 6, Irvin Tulenchik 2, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 19, Andrew Bueckers 15, Rian Struss 20, Carson Travis 6, Mason Nelson 2. FT 12-16 (75%). Overall: 18-8. Next: vs. No. 3 Browerville in West Subsection Semifinals at Wadena-Deer Creek High School 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Park Rapids 50

WADENA — Teshe Loer scored 15 points and Kobe Snyder tallied 14 as the No. 5 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines survived an upset bid from No. 12 Park Rapids with a 52-50 victory in the Section 8-2A Opening Round Thursday, March 9.

W-DC knocked off Park Rapids 61-39 on March 2, but the Panthers outscored the Wolverines 26-25 in the second half.

Peyton Church added nine points for the Wolverines who reached the 20-win mark for the season. W-DC will face No. 4 Hawley in the section quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Saturday.

Park Rapids 24 26 -- 50

Wadena-Deer Creek 27 25 -- 52

PARK RAPIDS

Noah Morris 5, Cory Johnson 4, Mason Yliniemi 6, Noah Larson 18, Ryan Carroll 17. FG 22-55 (38%), FT 3-7 (42%). 3-point 5-19 (30%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK