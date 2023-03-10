6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Basketball: Tigers eliminate Bears from Section 5-1A

Two area boys basketball teams were in playoff action Thursday, March 9.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
March 09, 2023 09:37 PM

PINE RIVER — Rian Struss scored 20 points and Jared Hamilton added 19 as the No. 2 seeded Pine River-Backus Tigers took care of No. 7 Bertha-Hewitt 77-44 in the West Subsection 5-1A Quarterfinals Thursday, March 9.

Andrew Bueckers added 15 points and Ethan Rugroden and Carson Travis both scored six for the 18-8 Tigers, who advance to the West Subsection Semifinals to face No. 3 Browerville 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

The Tigers defeated Bertha-Hewitt 82-42 Jan. 17.

Bertha-Hewitt 20 22 -- 42

Pine River-Backus 36 41 -- 77

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 7, Kobe Hinzmann 2, Brady Rach 8, Titus Eckel 16, Brendan Adams 7. FT 6-11 (55%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Ethan Rugroden 6, Irvin Tulenchik 2, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 19, Andrew Bueckers 15, Rian Struss 20, Carson Travis 6, Mason Nelson 2. FT 12-16 (75%). Overall: 18-8. Next: vs. No. 3 Browerville in West Subsection Semifinals at Wadena-Deer Creek High School 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Park Rapids 50

WADENA — Teshe Loer scored 15 points and Kobe Snyder tallied 14 as the No. 5 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines survived an upset bid from No. 12 Park Rapids with a 52-50 victory in the Section 8-2A Opening Round Thursday, March 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

W-DC knocked off Park Rapids 61-39 on March 2, but the Panthers outscored the Wolverines 26-25 in the second half.

Peyton Church added nine points for the Wolverines who reached the 20-win mark for the season. W-DC will face No. 4 Hawley in the section quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Saturday.

Park Rapids 24 26 -- 50

Wadena-Deer Creek 27 25 -- 52

PARK RAPIDS

Noah Morris 5, Cory Johnson 4, Mason Yliniemi 6, Noah Larson 18, Ryan Carroll 17. FG 22-55 (38%), FT 3-7 (42%). 3-point 5-19 (30%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 15, Kobe Snyder 14, Isaac Hamann 7, Josiah Kallevig 7, Peyton Church 9. FG 22-52 (42%), FT 3-8 (37%). 3-point 5-15 (33%). Overall: 20-7. Next: at No. 4 Hawley in Section 8-2A Quarterfinals 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Ref makes a signal.
Prep
Basketball: 10 area refs headed to state tournament
March 09, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Coach talks to the team during a timeout.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots vs. Rangers in Brainerd as expected
March 09, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A basketball coach draws up a play during a timeout
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: W-DC takes down No. 2 seeded Prowlers
March 09, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Pequot Lakes girls' basketball celebrates a basket against Duluth Marshall in the Section 7-2A Semifinals on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Romano Gym at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Top-seeded Patriots return to section final with win
March 08, 2023 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sideline and bench goes crazy.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Schaefer’s layup propels Rangers to section final
March 08, 2023 09:16 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
A person in a leprechaun costume wavesin front of a parade float during the Crosslake St. Patrick's Day parade
Local
Brainerd and Crosslake to host St. Patrick's Day celebrations
March 08, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
The ‘3 Old Guys’ set off on 4,000-mile snowmobile journey from northern Minnesota to Alaska
March 06, 2023 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken