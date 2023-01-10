99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Tigers handle Panthers

Two boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 9.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 09, 2023 09:59 PM
PARK RAPIDS — Jared Hamilton scored 16 points and Andrew Bueckers added 14 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Park Rapids Panthers Monday, Jan. 9.

Rian Struss added 11 points and Irvin Tulenchik scored seven for the 5-3 Tigers.

Park Rapids 25 21 -- 46

Pine River-Backus 25 27 -- 52

PARK RAPIDS

Caleb Arola 4, Noah Morris 2, Blake Morris 4, Cory Johnson 4, Matt Johanning 2, Mason Yliniemi 3, Noah Larson 21, Ryan Carroll 2, Luke Hartung 4.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 7, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 16, Andrew Bueckers 14, Rian Struss 11, Carson Travis 2. FT 14-28 (50%). Overall: 5-3. Next: hosts Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52

ALBANY — Class 2A’s eighth-ranked Albany Huskies held the Pequot Lakes Patriots to 15 second-half points leading to a 74-52 victory by the Huskies Monday, Jan. 9.

Grant Loge led Class 2A’s 13th-ranked Patriots with 22 points. Eli Laposky added 11 for the 6-2 Patriots.

Albany 32 42 -- 74

Pequot Lakes 37 15 -- 52

ALBANY

Ezekia Austin 18, Tanner Reis 3, Andrew Olson 2, Jack Rieland, Elliott Burnett, Tysen Gerads 24, Samuel Hondl 13, Trent Imholte 2, Ethan Borgerding 12. FT 7-8 (88%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Eli Laposky 11, Clay Erickson 3, Riggs Magnuson 2, Gavin Kennen 4, Grant Loge 22, Conner Quale 4, Brayden Spiczka 2, Harrison Kennen 2, Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 2. FT 9-10 (90%). Overall: 6-2. Next: hosts Little Falls 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

