Area Boys Basketball: Tigers handle Panthers
Two boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 9.
PARK RAPIDS — Jared Hamilton scored 16 points and Andrew Bueckers added 14 as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Park Rapids Panthers Monday, Jan. 9.
Rian Struss added 11 points and Irvin Tulenchik scored seven for the 5-3 Tigers.
Park Rapids 25 21 -- 46
Pine River-Backus 25 27 -- 52
PARK RAPIDS
Caleb Arola 4, Noah Morris 2, Blake Morris 4, Cory Johnson 4, Matt Johanning 2, Mason Yliniemi 3, Noah Larson 21, Ryan Carroll 2, Luke Hartung 4.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Irvin Tulenchik 7, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 16, Andrew Bueckers 14, Rian Struss 11, Carson Travis 2. FT 14-28 (50%). Overall: 5-3. Next: hosts Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52
ALBANY — Class 2A’s eighth-ranked Albany Huskies held the Pequot Lakes Patriots to 15 second-half points leading to a 74-52 victory by the Huskies Monday, Jan. 9.
Grant Loge led Class 2A’s 13th-ranked Patriots with 22 points. Eli Laposky added 11 for the 6-2 Patriots.
