Area Boys Basketball: Tigers slay Cardinals behind Bueckers’ 24 points

Boys basketball teams were in action Saturday, Feb. 4

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 09:31 PM
Share
Pine River-Backus 72, Upsala 55

UPSALA — Pine River-Backus’ Andrew Bueckers scored a game-high 26 points for the Tigers in their 72-55 win over Upsala Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rian Struss added 18 points and Jared Hamilton 10 for the Tigers in the win.

Upsala 17 38 — 55

Pine River-Backus 31 41 — 72

UPSALA

Bryce Westrich 2, Aden Warga 16, Ryan Johnson 12, Samuel Laliberte 2, Jack Primus 4, Braedan Rene 15, Beau Ripplinger 2, Jacob Gunderson 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Tate Norman 9, Burke Netland 2, Jared Hamilton 10, Andrew Bueckers 26, Rian Struss 18, Carson Travis 3, Kayden Witt 4. Overall: 11-6. Next: hosts Laporte 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.7.

Lake Region places 4th

ST. FRANCIS — Trey Ogren finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Lake Region Christian Hornets who finished fourth in the St. Francis Tournament Saturday, Feb. 4, with a 49-35 loss to Rosemount in the third-place game.

Danny Goodwin scored nine points and Damian Craig added six points, seven rebounds and three steals for Lake Region.

The Hornets fell in the semifinal round 37-33 to Liberty. Craig led the Hornets with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Ogren added 12 points.

Ogren was named to the All-Tournament First Team and Craig landed a spot on the second team.

Rosemount 23 26 — 49

Lake Region 9 26 — 35

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 11, Soren Benson 4, Danny Goodwin 9, Joe Wiedell 3, Damian Craig 6, Brody Kovatovich 2. FG 10-49 (20.4%), FT 9-19 (47.4%). 3-point 6-20 (30%). Overall: 8-10. Next: hosts St. Cloud Christian 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Semifinal round

Liberty 18 19 -- 37

Lake Region 15 18 -- 33

LAKE REGION

Trey Ogren 12, Myles Peterson 3, Joe Wiedell 2, Damian Craig 16. FG 14-37 (37.8%), FT 3-10 (30%). 3-point 2-10 (20%).

Howard Lake-Waverly 74, Pierz 65

MINNEAPOLIS — Eugene Skiba and Noah Oberfeld combined to score 31 of the Pierz PIoneers 65 points in a 74-65 loss to Howard Lake-Waverly Saturday, Feb. 4, at Target Center.

Kirby Fischer added 11 points for the Pioneers.

Howard Lake-WW 74

Pierz 65

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 6, Joey Stuckmayer 7, Kyle Winscher 2, Kirby Fischer 11, Jonathan Cheney 6, Noah Oberfeld 15, Eugene Skiba 16, Garrett Cummings 2. FG 23-84 (27%), FT 15-19 (78%). 3-point 4-21 (19%). Overall: 6-13. Next: at Mora 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Pillager 90, Duluth Marshall 58

PILLAGER — The Pillager Huskies grabbed a 90-58 Section 7-2A win against the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers Saturday, Feb. 4.

By Dispatch staff report
