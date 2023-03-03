Area Boys Basketball: WDC notches section win over Park Rapids

WADENA — Teshe Loer scored 17 points to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 61-39 win over Park Rapids in a Section 8-2A matchup Thursday, March 2.

Peyton Church added 11 points for W-DC, who has won six of their last seven games.

Park Rapids 17 22 — 39

Wadena-Deer Creek 33 28 — 61

PARK RAPIDS

Noah Morris 6, Matt Johanning 3, Mason Yliniemi 1, Noah Larson 12, Ryan Carroll 8, Luke Hartung 7, Mason Sherva 2. FG 14-53 (26%), FT 9-19 (47%). 3-point 2-18 (11%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 17, Lyrik Haug 4, Emonie Hammond 1, Kobe Snyder 5, Isaac Hamann 5, Josiah Kallevig 6, Peyton Church 11, Phillip Ross 5, Nathaniel Peterson 7. FG 23-52 (44%), FT 10-16 (62%). 3-point 5-16 (31%). Overall: 18-7. Next: hosts Parkers Prairie 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Detroit Lakes 76, Crosby-Ironton 61

CROSBY — James Stokman posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in a 76-61 Mid-State Conference loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday, March 2.

Will Meyer added 18 points and 23 rebounds and Nate Hachey scored eight for C-I, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

Detroit Lakes 49 27 — 76

Crosby-Ironton 23 38 — 61

DETROIT LAKES

Aiden Lunde 2, Ethan Carrier 11, Devon Berg 5, Mason Omberg 14, Oliver Quam 9, Mason Carrier 20, Brandton Marsh 11, Reed Henderson 1, Jakub Pavek 3. FG 29-65 (44%), FT 5-9 (55%). 3-point 6-18 (33%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Nathan Hachey 8, James Stokman 22, Joseph Ringhand 7, Brad Hachey 3, Jacob Millsop 3, Will Meyer 18. FG 23-50 (46%), FT 9-16 (56%). 3-point 13-31 (42%). Conference: 5-5. Overall: 16-10. Next: in Section 7-2A playoffs TBA Tuesday, March 7.

Lake Region 63, Chisago 17

PLYMOUTH — Joseph Bostrom scored 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Lake Region Hornets in their 63-17 win over Chisago in the Consolation Semifinals of the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools State Tournament Thursday, March 2.

Danny Goodwin and Soren Benson each added eight points for the Hornets.

Chisago 10 7 — 17

Lake Region 37 26 — 63

LAKE REGION

Hayden Neubert 2, Trey Ogren 6, Soren Benson 8, Joseph Bostrom 18, Ryan Arns , Myles Peterson 2, Danny Goodwin 8, Joe Wiedell 5, Damian Craig 7, Brody Kovatovich 7. FG 27-66 (40.9%), FT 5-9 (55.6%). 3-point 4-16 (25%). Next: vs. Fourth Baptist/Prior Lake 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3.

Zimmerman 73, Pierz 56

ZIMMERMAN — Jonathan Cheney recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pierz Pioneers in their 73-56 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Zimmerman Thunder Thursday, March 2.

Noah Oberfeld added 13 points and Joey Stuckmayer 11 for the Pioneers in the loss.

Zimmerman 73

Pierz 65

PIERZ