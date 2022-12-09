Area Boys Basketball: Wolverines get better of Pirates

WADENA — Peyton Church tallied 18 points to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 59-34 Park Region Conference victory over the Verndale Pirates Thursday, Dec. 8.

Teshe Loer and Nathanial Peterson each added nine for WDC.

Jaden Schulke led the Pirates with 11 points followed by Shawn Schmitz’ nine.

Verndale 16 18 -- 34

Wadena-Deer Creek 32 27 -- 59

VERNDALE

Shawn Schmitz 9, Tyce Russell 6, Jaden Schulke 11, Torii Hagen 2, Billy Wellnitz 3, Connor Schmitz 3. FG 12-45 (26%), FT 6-14 (42%). 3-point 4-20 (20%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 0-2. Next: at Sebeka 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 9, Lyrik Haug 7, Kobe Snyder 2, Simon Kreklau 2, Isaac Hamann 5, Peyton Church 18, Phillip Ross 5, Eshetu Loer 2, Nathaniel Peterson 9. FG 25-57 (43%), FT 4-6 (66%). 3-point 5-18 (27%). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 1-1. Next: at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Crosby-Ironton 80, Hinckley-Finlayson 57

CROSBY — Noah Larson led five Rangers in double figures with 21 points to go with 10 rebounds as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers topped Hinckley-Finlayson 80-57 Thursday, Dec. 8, in a Section 7-2A matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

C-I’s Jordan Mount scored 14 points followed by 13 from James Stokman and Will Meyer and 11 points from Joseph Ringhand.

Hinckley-Finlayson 24 33 -- 57

Crosby-Ironton 48 32 -- 80

HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON

Trey Visser 13, Seth Olson 8, Griffin Stiel 2, Tony Benjamin 9, Peyton Ammerman 2, Levi Degerstrom 12, Everett Ausmus 4, Ty Westrum 3, Jordan Masterson 4. FG 22-56 (40%), FT 1-6 (16%). 3-point 12-28 (43%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Brad Hachey 4, Jordan Mount 14, James Stokman 13, Joseph Ringhand 11, Caleb Hautala 4, Noah Larson 21, Will Meyer 13. FG 30-63 (47%), FT 14-19 (73%). 3-point 6-23 (26%). Overall: 2-0. Next: hosts Chisholm 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Pequot Lakes 70, PRB 45

PEQUOT LAKES — Gavin Kennen led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 17 points in a 70-45 non-conference victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Thursday, Dec. 8.

Grant Loge added 13 points followed by 10 from Brayden Spiczka.

Irvin Tulenchik led the Tigers with 14 points.

Pine River-Backus 17 28 -- 45

Pequot Lakes 30 40 -- 70

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Irvin Tulenchik 14, Tate Norman 2, Jared Hamilton 8, Andrew Bueckers 8, Barron Milham 1, Rian Struss 7, Carson Travis 5. FT 9-12 (75%). Overall: 1-1. Next: hosts Ogilvie 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

PEQUOT LAKES

Leo Marc Bolz-Andolshek 7, Clay Erickson 3, Bryar Nordby 3, Gavin Kennen 17, Eli Laposky 9, Grant Loge 13, Coner Quale 5, River Sommerness 3, Brayden Spiczka 10. FT 18-25 (72%). Overall: 2-0. Next: hosts Grand Rapids 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 0.

Bertha-Hewitt 79, Pillager 67

BERTHA — Pillager’s Christian Hooge scored a team-high 19 points in a 79-67 Park Region Conference loss to the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Thursday, Dec. 8.

Elijah Miller added 14 points and Parker Schaefer scored 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bertha-Hewitt 33 46 -- 79

Pillager 24 43 -- 67

BERTHA-HEWITT

Preston Miller 17, Gunderjohn 2, Himzmann 34, Ratch 17, Eko 6, Adams 3. FG 29-55 (53%), FT 16-21 (76%). 3-point 5-19 (26%).

PILLAGER

Brayton Kriegl 4, Christian Hooge 19, Kobe Schultz 2, Gabriel Parrish 10, Elijah Miller 14, Parker Schaefer 12, Justin Anderson 6. FG 27-66 (41%), FT 10-15 (67%). 3-point 3-13 (23%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 0-2. Next: hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

MLWR 68, Aitkin 37

AITKIN — Braedyn Smith led the Aitkin Gobblers with 14 points ina 68-37 Section 7-2A loss to the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels Thursday, Dec. 8.

Eli Christy added eight points.

MLWR 34 34 -- 68

Aitkin 18 19 -- 37

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Loew 5, Dewey 11, Nelson 10, Walker 7, Youngs 9, Neumann 22, Bode 4.

AITKIN