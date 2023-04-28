Area Boys Golf: Armstrong leads Patriots to win

DETROIT LAKES — Anthony Armstrong recorded three birdies and just two bogeys to fire a 1-under 63 and tie for second individually, as well as lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to the team victory Thursday, April 27, in the Detroit Lakes Invite at the Detroit Country Club.

Armstrong’s 63 was followed by Logan Fogarty’s fourth-place 65, Hunter Oelschlager’s seventh-place 68 and Ethan Thomas’ eighth-place 69.

Armstrong’s 63 tied Staples-Motley’s Carter White, who made two birdies and just one bogey. He led the Cardinals to third place. Grant Bestland fired a 69 and Peyton Mithun shot 70 for 11th place.

Cole Woods also tied for eighth with a 69 to lead Wadena-Deer Creek to sixth followed by Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin in seventh.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 265, 2-Detroit Lakes 267, 3-Staples-Motley 274, 4-West Fargo Sheyenne 292, 5-Crookston 318, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 321, 7-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 334, 8-West Fargo 341

Individual medalist: Noah Meyer (DL) 62

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 29t-Louie Meyer 82, 29t-Brody Bodle 82, 34t-Seth Parkin 85, 34t-Damian Craig 85, 44-Danny Goodwin 96

Pequot Lakes results: 2t-Anthony Armstrong 63, 4-Logan Fogarty 65, 7-Hunter Oelschlager 68, 8t-Ethan Thomas 69, 12t-Michael Oseland 71, 12t-Jerome Martin 71

Staples-Motley results: 2t-Carter White 63, 8t-Grant Bestland 69, 11-Peyton Mithun 70, 15-Isaiah Schultz 72, 20t-Jackson White 73, 23t-Keller Anderson 77

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 8t-Cole Woods 69, 29t-Jaeger Pettit 82, 34-Bradley Moats 85, 34-Phillip Ross 85, 45-Broden Vittetoe 99, 47-Eshetu Loer 107

Next: Pequot Lakes at Staples-Motley Invite 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29.

Flyers finish 2nd

MILLE LACS — Richie Varriano posted an 80 to tie for fourth individually and lead the Little Falls Flyers to second Thursday, April 27, in a Granite Ridge Conference meet at Stones Throw Golf Course.

Fellow Flyer Nathan Boser tied for sixth with an 82. Cullen Moe placed ninth with his 84 and Peyton Carr and Luke Avery each shot 86s.

The Pierz Pioneers, led by Jacob LeBlanc’s 90, placed eighth.

Team scores: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral 331, 2-Little Falls 332, 3-Mora 336, 4-Albany 340, 5-Milaca 388, 6-Foley, 7-Zimmerman 380, 8-Pierz 382

Individual medalist: Nathan Schuver (SCC) 77, Joe Hoff (Albany) 77

Little Falls results: 4t-Richie Varriano 80, 6t-Nathan Boser 82, 9t-Cullen Moe 84, 12t-Peyton Carr 86, 12t-Luke Avery 86, 19t-Nolan Kray 88

Pierz results: 21t-Jacob LeBlanc 90, 24t-Caden Knutson 91, 37-Braden LeBlanc 99, 38-Bryce LeBlanc 102, 40t-Nathan Cekalla 104, 44-Shay Watercott 111

Next: Little Falls, Pierz at Albany 11 a.m. Monday, May 1.

Pillager places 5th

BATTLE LAKE — Braedyn Berent tied for 11th with an 89 to lead the Pillager Huskies to fifth in a Quad County Conference meet Thursday, April 27, at Balmoral Golf Course.

Carter Gustason placed 19th with a 93 and Brenden Brichacek shot a 97.

Team scores: 1-West Central 327, 2-Border West 345, 3-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 370, 4-Underwood 382, 5-Pillager 385, 6-Ottertail Central 400, 7-Rothsay 410, 8-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 460

Individual medalist: Logan Kostelecky (OTC) 77

Pillager results: 11t-Braedyn Berent 89, 19-Carter Gustason 93, 22-Brenden Brichacek 97, 31-Parker Pallansch 106, 47-Kobe Schultz 145