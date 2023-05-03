Area Boys Golf: Armstrong wins title for Pequot Lakes at The Preserve

PEQUOT LAKES — Anthony Armstrong recorded a 2-over 75 as he captured first place individually for the Pequot Lakes Patriots who finished first as a team in a Mid-Minn conference meet Tuesday, May 2, at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge.

Ethan Thomas placed second for the Patriots as he shot a 78 and Logan Fogarty and Michael Oseland tied for sixth with an 85.

Carter White was the top finisher for the second-place Staples-Motley Cardinals as he shot an 80 which was good for third place. Peyton Mithun finished fifth for the Cardinals with an 84 and while Grant Bestland and Jackson White tied for eighth.

Cole Woods finished fourth after shooting an 82 for the fourth place Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines.

Seth Parkin was the top finisher for third-place Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin as he finished 11th.

Isaiah Aulie tied for eighth for the Pine River-Backus who placed fifth as a team.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 323, 2-Staples-Motley 344, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 375, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 384, 5-Pine River-Backus 394

Individual medalist: Anthony Armstrong (Pequot Lakes) 75

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: T11-Seth Parkin 92, 13-Louie Meyer 93, T16-Will Meyer 95, T16-Brody Bodle 95, 20-Damian Craig 99, 25-Joseph Bostrom 104

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Anthony Armstrong 75, 2-Ethan Thomas 78, T6-Logan Fogarty 85, T6-Michael Oseland 85, T11-Hunter Oelschlager 92, T14-Jerome Martin 94

Pine River-Backus results: T8-Isaiah Aulie 90, T14-Joe Zacskowski 94, 24-Ethan Burns 103, 26-Connor Mink 107, 29-Gavin Tulenchik 125, Austin Olson 152

Staples-Motley results: 3-Carter White 80, 5-Peyton Mithun 84, T8-Grant Bestland 90, T8-Jackson White 90, T16-Keller Anderson 95, 21-Thomas Johnson 101

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 4-Cole Woods 82, 19-Bradley Moats 98, T22-Jaeger Pettit 102, T22-Phillip Ross 102, 27-Broden Vittetoe 110, 28-Trevin Kern 111

Next: Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin in Northern Invitational at Virginia Golf Course 11 a.m. Friday, May 5; Pequot Lakes in Brainerd Invite at Cragun’s Legacy Courses 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3; Staples-Motley in Bemidji Invite at Bemidji Town and Country Club 9 a.m. Monday, May 8; Pine River-Backus in Park Rapids Invite at Headwaters Country Club 9 a.m. Friday, May 5.

Little Falls 3rd in Pierz

PIERZ — Richie Varriano carded an eagle on the par 4 fifth hole en route to a fifth-place finish with a score of 39 as the Little Falls Flyers placed third as a team in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Tuesday, May 2, at the Pierz Golf Course.

Noah Boser placed tenth and Ryan Oothoudt placed 16th for the Flyers.

Nathan Cekalla was the top finisher for the Pierz Pioneers as he shot a 47.

Team scores: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral 154, 2-Albany 154, 3-Little Falls 165, 4-Mora 171, 5-Zimmerman 178, 6-Foley 179, 7-Milaca 180, 8-Pierz 193

Individual medalist: Joe Hoff (Albany) 36

Little Falls results: T5-Richie Varriano 39, T10-Nathan Boser, T16-Ryan Oothoudt 42, T21-Cullen Moe 43, T23-Nolan Kray 44, T26-Luke Avery 45

Pierz results: T30-Nathan Cekalla 47, T34-Braden LeBlanc 48, T39-Shay Wattercott 49, T39-Jacob LeBlanc 49, T39-Bryce LeBlanc 49, T45-Caden Knutson 51

Little Falls 2nd in Foley

FOLEY — Nolan Kray tallied two birdies as he finished in fifth after shooting a 39 for the Little Falls Flyers as they finished second as a team in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Tuesday, May 2, at Stone Creek Golf Course.

Luke Avery and Nathan Boser each shot a 40 for the Flyers which was good for eighth place.

Jacob LeBlanc was the top finisher for the Pierz Pioneers as he shot a 45.

Team scores: 1-St. Cloud Cathedral 156, 2-Little Falls 160, 3-Albany 160, 4-Foley 164, 5-Mora 176, 6-Zimmerman 181, 7-Milaca 185, 8-Pierz 190Individual medalist: Josh Hoff (Albany) 37

Little Falls results: T5-Nolan Kray 39, T8-Luke Avery 40, T8-Nathan Boser 40, T11-Ryan Oothoudt 41, T17-Richie Varriano 43, T29-Cullen Moe 46

Pierz results: T25-Jacob LeBlanc 45, T33-Braden LeBlanc 47, T39-Caden Knutson 49, T39-Nathan Cekalla 49, 43-Shay Watercott 51, 46-Bryce LeBlanc 53