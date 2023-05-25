99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Boys Golf: Aulie advances to state

The Pine River-Backus Tigers competed in the Section 7-1A Final round Thursday, May 25.

Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:22 PM

VIRGINIA — Isaiah Aulie is headed to state.

The Pine River-Backus freshman followed up his first-round 76 with a 78 Thursday, May 25, to finish second in the Section 7-1A Tournament at Virginia Golf Course.

Aulie opened with a 37 on the front nine that included his lone birdie for the day on hole 3. He brought his round to an end with a back-nine 41 to his two-day 154, which was five shots better than third place.

Joe Zaczkowski followed his first-round 84 with an 80 Thursday to shoot a two-day 164. The senior closed out with a birdie on hole 17 to move into a tie for the seventh spot and force a playoff for the fifth and final individual spot to advance to state.

In the playoff, Zaczkowski fell to Cass Lake-Bena’s Dominic Fairbanks.

The top team and the top five individuals not on that team will advance to the Class 1A State Tournament.

The Tigers finished fourth as a team with a two-day 689.

Team scores: 1-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 637, 2-Duluth Marshall 655, 3-Cass Lake-Bena 675, 4-Pine River-Backus 689, 5-Nevis 714, 6-Barnum 755, 7-Moose Lake 785

Individual medalist: Parker Brock (WHA) 69-73 -- 142

Pine River-Backus results:2-Isaiah Aulie 76-78 -- 154, 7t-Joe Zaczkowski 84-80 -- 164, 18-Ethan Burns 89-86 -- 175, 36-Gavin Tulenchik 100-96 -- 196, 39-Connor Mink 107-99 -- 206, 43-Austin Olson 115-130 -- 245

Next: Class 1A State Meet at Pebble Creek Golf Course, Becker June 13-14.

By Dispatch staff report
