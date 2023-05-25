99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Golf: Aulie goes low to keep PRB in the hunt

Four area teams were in action Wednesday, May 24.

Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:38 PM

VIRGINIA — Isaiah Aulie shot a second-place 75 Wednesday, May 24, to help the Pine River-Backus Tigers advance into the second day of the Section 7-1A Tournament at Virginia Golf Course.

Aulie shot nines of 37 and 38 with a birdie on the par 5 seventh hole. He shot four strokes better than a group of three tied for third.

Joe Zaczkowski is tied for ninth after the first round with his 84

The top team and the top five individuals not on those teams following Thursday’s final round will advance to the Class 1A State Tournament.

Team scores: 1-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 320, 2-Duluth Marshal 328, 3-Cass Lake-Bena 340, 4-Pine River-Backus 347, 5-Deer River 356, 6-Nevis 361, 7t-Barnum 385, 7t-Moose Lake 38t, 9-Ely 390, 10-Big Fork 404

First-round leader: Parker Brock (WHA) 70

Pine River-Backus results: 2-Isaiah Aulie 76, 8t-Joe Zaczkowski 84, 20-Ethan Burns 89, 39-Gavin Tulenchik 100, 41-Connor Mink 107, 43-Austin Olson 115

Next: Pine River-Backus in final round of Section 7-1A Tournament at Virginia Golf Course 9 a.m. Thursday, May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

CIA third

DEERWOOD — Louie Meyer’s eighth-place 84 led Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin to third in the Centennial Invite at Cuyuna Rolling Hills Wednesday, May 24.

Brody Bodle tied for ninth with an 85 and Kolbe Severson shot a 91.

Staples-Motley’s Carter White finished fourth with a 79. Jackson White tied for 12th with his 87.

Team scores:1-Cloquet 314, 2-Hermantown 328, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 353, 4-Grenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 355, 5-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 2 412, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 431

Individual medalist: Holdyn Evjen (Hermantown) 73

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 8-Louie Meyer 84, 9t-Brody Bodle 85, 17t-Kolbe Severson 91, 22-Seth Parkin 93, 28t-Damian Craig 104

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 2 results: 20t-Joseph Bostrom 92, 24-Noah Nyberg 94, 32-Quinten Crowther 107, 33-Danny Goodwin 119, 25-Coen Olson 122, 26-Landon Franzen 125

Staples-Motley results: 4-Carter White 79, 12t-Jackson White 87, 20t-Thomas Johnson 92

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 27-Bradley Moats 103, 28t-Nick Wright 104, 28t-Broden Vittetoe 104, 34-Jaxson Brown 120, 37-Jack Bucholz 126

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Hannah_Barchus.JPG
Prep
Area Girls Golf: Tigers claim first-round lead
May 24, 2023 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Tennis: Gobblers compete in Section 7-1A
May 24, 2023 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kaitlyn Geschwill
Prep
Area Softball: Geschwill breaks all-time mark for Patriots
May 24, 2023 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A man stands at a counter in a brewery.
Arts and Entertainment
Frank Weber releases ‘The Haunted House of Hillman’ Sunday in Nisswa
May 24, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0524area-memorial-days.jpg
Local
Memorial Day to be celebrated May 29
May 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Maps show pedestrian access now and planned improvements.
Local
Crow Wing County Board to consider Crosslake roundabout option May 23
May 22, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
prm-2023-love-of-the-lakes.jpg
Minnesota
Love of the Lakes Magazine - 2003
May 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch