Area Boys Golf: Aulie goes low to keep PRB in the hunt

VIRGINIA — Isaiah Aulie shot a second-place 75 Wednesday, May 24, to help the Pine River-Backus Tigers advance into the second day of the Section 7-1A Tournament at Virginia Golf Course.

Aulie shot nines of 37 and 38 with a birdie on the par 5 seventh hole. He shot four strokes better than a group of three tied for third.

Joe Zaczkowski is tied for ninth after the first round with his 84

The top team and the top five individuals not on those teams following Thursday’s final round will advance to the Class 1A State Tournament.

Team scores: 1-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 320, 2-Duluth Marshal 328, 3-Cass Lake-Bena 340, 4-Pine River-Backus 347, 5-Deer River 356, 6-Nevis 361, 7t-Barnum 385, 7t-Moose Lake 38t, 9-Ely 390, 10-Big Fork 404

First-round leader: Parker Brock (WHA) 70

Pine River-Backus results: 2-Isaiah Aulie 76, 8t-Joe Zaczkowski 84, 20-Ethan Burns 89, 39-Gavin Tulenchik 100, 41-Connor Mink 107, 43-Austin Olson 115

Next: Pine River-Backus in final round of Section 7-1A Tournament at Virginia Golf Course 9 a.m. Thursday, May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

CIA third

DEERWOOD — Louie Meyer’s eighth-place 84 led Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin to third in the Centennial Invite at Cuyuna Rolling Hills Wednesday, May 24.

Brody Bodle tied for ninth with an 85 and Kolbe Severson shot a 91.

Staples-Motley’s Carter White finished fourth with a 79. Jackson White tied for 12th with his 87.

Team scores:1-Cloquet 314, 2-Hermantown 328, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 353, 4-Grenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 355, 5-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 2 412, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 431

Individual medalist: Holdyn Evjen (Hermantown) 73

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 8-Louie Meyer 84, 9t-Brody Bodle 85, 17t-Kolbe Severson 91, 22-Seth Parkin 93, 28t-Damian Craig 104

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 2 results: 20t-Joseph Bostrom 92, 24-Noah Nyberg 94, 32-Quinten Crowther 107, 33-Danny Goodwin 119, 25-Coen Olson 122, 26-Landon Franzen 125

Staples-Motley results: 4-Carter White 79, 12t-Jackson White 87, 20t-Thomas Johnson 92