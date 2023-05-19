Area Boys Golf: Aulie records top 15 finish

VIRGINIA — Pine River-Backus’ Isaiah Aulie fired an 11th-place 78 Friday, May 19, during the Rock Ridge Invite at Virginia Golf Course.
The freshman fired nines of 38 and 40 for his 7-over 78 to lead the Tigers to 16th.
Ethan Burns added a 91 for PRB.
Team scores: 1-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 303, 2-Hermantown 306, 3-Grand Rapids 312, 4-Duluth East 314, 5-Rock Ridge 329, 6-Hibbing 332, 7-Hermantown (2) 343, 8-Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 347, 9-Duluth Denfeld 349, 10-Rock Ridge (2) 356, 11-Cass Lake-Bena 361, 12-Nevis 376, 13-Deer River 379, 14-Two Harbors 381, 15-Ely 388, 16-Pine River-Backus 392, 17-International Falls 394, 18-Mesabi East 441
Individual medalist: Parker Brock (WHA) 68
Pine River-Backus results: 11t-Isaiah Aulie 78, Ethan Burns 91, Connor Mink 99, Gavin Tulenchik 124, Austin Olson 127
Next: Pine River-Backus In Section 7-1A First Round at. Virginia Golf Course Wednesday, May 24.
