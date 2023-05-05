Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Boys Golf: Autlie, Armstrong go low at Headwaters

Three area teams competed at Headwaters Golf Club.

golfing-closeup.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:20 PM

PARK RAPIDS — Pine River-Backus freshman Isaiah Aulie tied for third place with a 3-over 75 and led the Tigers to 11th place in the Park Rapids Invite Friday, May 5, at Headwaters Golf Club.

Aulie carded five birdies to combat six bogeys and a double. Joe Zackowski shot an 88 t tie for 38th individually.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots finished fourth as a team. They were led by Anthony Armstrong’s fifth-place 76. Armstrong found red figures (below par) on two holes. Tollef Birkeland fired a 78 to tie for eighth and Ethan Thomas shot 81 to tie for 15th.

Wadena-Deer Creek placed 16th. The Wolverines were led by Cole Woods’ 83, which landed him in a tie for 22nd.

Team scores: 1-Bemidji 306, 2-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 319, 3-Hawley 322, 4-Pequot Lakes 325, 5-Thief River Falls 335, 6-Barnesville 344, 7-Park Rapids 346, 8t-Perham 348, 8t-United North Central 348, 10-Pelican Rapids 353, 11-Pine River-Backus 356, 12-Crookston 357, 13-Cass Lake-Bena 360, 14-Nevis 363, 15-East Grand Forks 366, 16-Wadena-Deer Creek 383, 17-Frazee 404, 18-Rothsay 431

Individual medalist: Nick Yavarow (Bemidji) 71

Pequot Lakes results: 5t-Anthony Armstrong 76, 8t-Tollef Birkeland 78, 15t-Ethan Thomas 81, 45t-Isaac Peterson 90, 45t-Finnegan Fogarty 90, 71t-Brayden Spiczka 96

Pine River-Backus results: 3t-Isaiah Aulie 75, 38t-Joe Zaczkowski 88, 67t-Ethan Burns 95, 75t-Connor Mink 98, 95-Gavin Tulenchik 105, 108-Austin Olson 126

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 22t-Cole Woods 83, 75t-Bradley Moats 98, 84t-Phillip Ross 100, 92t-Nick Wright 102, 98-Jaxson Brown 110, 102t-Eshetu Loer 114

Next: Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, Wadena-Deer Creek in Bemidji Invite at Bemidji Town and Country Club 9 a.m. Monday, May 8.

