Area Boys Golf: CIA places 7th at sections

BIWABIK — Will Meyer shaved off nine strokes from his opening round 87 to shoot a 165 and tie for 13th Thursday, June 1, in the Section 7-2A finals at The Quarry at Giants Ridge,
The Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin senior was three shots from advancing as an individual as CIA placed seventh as a team.
Kolbe Severson tied for 34th followed by Seth Parkin in 39th and Joseph Bostrom in 41st.
Team scores: 1-Cloquet 607, 2-Hermantown 622, 3-Proctor-Esko 667, 4-Hibbing 670, 5-Rock Ridge 678, 6-Mora 692, 7-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 719
Individual medalist: Karson Young (Cloquet) 72-70 -- 142
Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 13t-Will Meyer 87-78 -- 165, 34t-Kolbe Severson 88-94 -- 182, 39t-Seth Parkin 93-92 -- 185, 41t-Joseph Bostrom 93-94 -- 187
