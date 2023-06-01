99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Area Boys Golf: CIA places 7th at sections

The Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin boys' golf team competed in the final round of the Section 7-2A Tournament.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:41 PM

BIWABIK — Will Meyer shaved off nine strokes from his opening round 87 to shoot a 165 and tie for 13th Thursday, June 1, in the Section 7-2A finals at The Quarry at Giants Ridge,

The Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin senior was three shots from advancing as an individual as CIA placed seventh as a team.

Kolbe Severson tied for 34th followed by Seth Parkin in 39th and Joseph Bostrom in 41st.

Team scores: 1-Cloquet 607, 2-Hermantown 622, 3-Proctor-Esko 667, 4-Hibbing 670, 5-Rock Ridge 678, 6-Mora 692, 7-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 719

Individual medalist: Karson Young (Cloquet) 72-70 -- 142

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 13t-Will Meyer 87-78 -- 165, 34t-Kolbe Severson 88-94 -- 182, 39t-Seth Parkin 93-92 -- 185, 41t-Joseph Bostrom 93-94 -- 187

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

