Area Boys Golf: Flyers finish 4th at Wapicada

SAUK RAPIDS — Ryan Oothoudt tied for eighth individually with his round of 80, which led the Little Falls Flyers to fourth place Wednesday, May 10, in a Granite Ridge Conference meet at Wapicada Golf Club.
Richie Varriano shot 82 to place 10th followed by Mason Rausch’s 83 and Cullen Moe’s 86.
Pierz placed seventh. Caden Knutson led the Pioneers with his round of 88.
Team scores: 1-Albany 308, 2-St. Cloud Cathedral 319, 3-Mora 328, 4-Little Falls 331, 5-Zimmerman 346, 6-Foley 359, 7-Pierz 369, 8-Milaca 384
Individual medalist: Joe Hoff (Albany) 72
Little Falls results: 8t-Ryan Oothoudt 80, 10-Richie Varriano 82, 11t-Mason Rausch 83, 16t-Cullen Moe 86, 22t-Peyton Carr 88, 32-Nolan Kray 92
Pierz results: 22t-Caden Knutson 88, 27t-Nathan Cekalla 89, 33-Jacob LeBlanc 93, 40t-Shay Wattercott 99, 42t-Bryce LeBlanc 100, 47-Braden LeBlanc 104
Next: Little Falls, Pierz in Granite Ridge Conference meet at Spring Book Golf Course 11 a.m. Friday, May 12.
