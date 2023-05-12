99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Golf: Flyers finish 5th with Pierz in 6th

The Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers were in action Friday, May 12.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:30 PM

MORA — Nathan Cekalla tied for fifth with a round of 80 to lead the Pierz Pioneers to sixth place in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Friday, May 12, at Spring Brook Golf Course.

The Little Falls Flyers finished fifth with Richie Varriano’s ninth-place 81 out front. Luke Avery placed 14th with an 83 and Nolan Kray, Mason Rausch and Ryan Oothoudt all shot 88 for the Flyers.

Pierz’s Jacob LeBlanc tied for 19th with an 86 and Braden LeBlanc shot 89.

Team scores: 1-Albany 325, 2t-St. Cloud Cathedral 330, 2t-Mora 330, 2t-Foley 330, 5-Little Falls 340, 6-Pierz 353, 7-Zimmerman 355, 8-Milaca 357

Individual medalist: Noah Klapmeier (Mora) 76

Little Falls results: 9t-Richie Varriano 81, 14t-Luke Avery 83, 24t-Nolan Kray 88, 24t-Mason Rausch 88, 24t-Ryan Oothoudt 88, 31t-Cullen Moe 91

Piez results: 5t-Nathan Cekalla 80, 19t-Jacob LeBlanc 86, 29t-Braden LeBlanc 89, 40-Caden Knutson 98, 44-Shay Watercott 104, 47-Bryce LeBlanc 114

Next: Little Falls, Pierz in Granite Ridge Conference meet at Little Falls Golf Course 10 a.m. Monday, May 15.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Izzy Olson
Prep
Girls Golf: Olson shoots even par to win at Headwaters
May 12, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Max Holmstrom
Prep
Boys Golf: Warriors 2nd in presection meet
May 12, 2023 05:41 PM
IMG_0101.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Kimman, Fischer honored by peers and coaches
May 12, 2023 11:11 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Road construction sign, low angle view
Local
County Road 145 resurfacing project starts May 15
May 12, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Teachers who were honored as Educators of Excellence.
Local
Sourcewell celebrates area Educators of Excellence
May 12, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
BD-News Events2.JPG
Business
Clow Stamping receives grants as part of $18.9 million expansion
May 12, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report