Area Boys Golf: Flyers finish 5th with Pierz in 6th

MORA — Nathan Cekalla tied for fifth with a round of 80 to lead the Pierz Pioneers to sixth place in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Friday, May 12, at Spring Brook Golf Course.

The Little Falls Flyers finished fifth with Richie Varriano’s ninth-place 81 out front. Luke Avery placed 14th with an 83 and Nolan Kray, Mason Rausch and Ryan Oothoudt all shot 88 for the Flyers.

Pierz’s Jacob LeBlanc tied for 19th with an 86 and Braden LeBlanc shot 89.

Team scores: 1-Albany 325, 2t-St. Cloud Cathedral 330, 2t-Mora 330, 2t-Foley 330, 5-Little Falls 340, 6-Pierz 353, 7-Zimmerman 355, 8-Milaca 357

Individual medalist: Noah Klapmeier (Mora) 76

Little Falls results: 9t-Richie Varriano 81, 14t-Luke Avery 83, 24t-Nolan Kray 88, 24t-Mason Rausch 88, 24t-Ryan Oothoudt 88, 31t-Cullen Moe 91

Piez results: 5t-Nathan Cekalla 80, 19t-Jacob LeBlanc 86, 29t-Braden LeBlanc 89, 40-Caden Knutson 98, 44-Shay Watercott 104, 47-Bryce LeBlanc 114