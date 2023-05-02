Area Boys Golf: Flyers finish third at Albany

ALBANY — Luke Avery fired an eighth-place 85 and Richie Varriano tied for 10th with his 87 to lead the Little Falls Flyers to third in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Monday, May 1, at Albany Golf Club.

The Pierz Pioneers, led by Jacob LeBlanc’s 10th-place 87, finished seventh.

Team scores: 1-Albany 321, 2-St. Cloud Cathedral 345, 3-Little Falls 348, 4-Mora 363, 5-Zimmerman 368, 6-Foley 370, 7-Pierz 378, 8-Milaca 381

Individual medalist: Blake Silbernick (Albany) 79, Joe Hoff (Albany) 79

Little Falls results: 8t-Luke Avery 85, 10t-Richie Varriano 87, 12t-Nathan Boser 88, 12t-Cullen Moe 88, 24t-Nolan Kray 93, 33t-Peyton Carr 97

Pierz results: 10t-Jacob LeBlanc 87, 15t-Nathan Cekalla 89, 38t-Braden LeBlanc 99, 42t-Caden Knutson 103, 45-Bryce LeBlanc 104, 46-Ty Leidenfrost 107

Next: Little Falls, Pierz in Granite Ridge Conference meet at Pierz Golf Course 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

Huskies place 3rd

ELBOW LAKE — Braedyn Berent and Drew Berent fired matching 89s to lead the Pillager Huskies to third place in a Quad County Conference meet Monday, May 1, at Tipsinah Mounds.

Brenden Brichacek fired a 91 to tie for 18th place and Jackson Camacho shot 92 to tie for 20th place.

Team scores: 1-West Central 320, 2-Border West 354, 3-Pillager 361, 4-Hillcrest Lutheran 363, 5-Underwood 381, 6-Ortonville 390, 7-Ottertail Central 405, 8-Rothsay 410, 9-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 419, 10-Ashby inc.

Individual medalist: Mitchell Dewey (West Central) 75

Pillager results: 13t-Braedyn Berent 89, 13t-Drew Berent 89, 18t-Brenden Brichacek 91, 20t-Jackson Camacho 92, 27t-Carter Gustason 97, 30-Wyatt Glas 99

Next: Pillager in Quad County Conference meet at Pebble Lake Golf Course 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Tigers place 5th

MENAHGA — Isaiah Aulie fired a sixth-place 84 to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers to fifth Monday, May 1, at the United North Central Invite at Blueberry Pines.

Joe Zackowski fired an 87 to tie for eighth place and Ethan Burns finished 18th with a 93.

Team scores: 1-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 323, 2-Park Rapids 352, 3-United North Central 357, 4-Cass Lake-Bena 36 3, 5-Pine River-Backus 376, 6-Nevis 384, 7-Deer River 391, 8-Bigfork 455, 9-Blackduck 467, 10-Kelliher/Northome 529

Individual medalist: Parker Brock (WHA) 74

Pillager results: 6-Isaiah Aulie 84, 8t-Joe Zaczkowski 87, 18t-Ethan Burns 93, 39-Connor Mink 112, 56-Gavin Tulenchik 138