Area Boys Golf: Flyers win home event

FORT RIPLEY — With all six players in the top 15, the Little Falls won their home Invite Monday, May 22, at Eagle’s Landing Golf Club.

Ryan Oothoudt, Nathan Boser and Richie Varriano all shot 78s to tie for fourth and Nolan Kray’s 80 landed him in a tie for 13th and helped the Flyers to a 314 team score.

Staples-Motley finished second led by Carter White’s individual first-place finish of 72. Peyton Mithun shot 79 for 9th followed by Isaiah Schutz’s 82 and 83s from Keller Anderson and Jackson White.

Pequot Lakes finished third with Tollef Birkeland and Hunter Oelschlanger both shooting 79s.

Cole Woods finished second with his 75 to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to 10th place. Woods posted three birdies and shot nines of 40-35 for his round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 314, 2-Staples-Motley 316, 3-Pequot Lakes 322, 4-Foley 332, 6-Melrose 349, 6-Milaca 350, 7-Pierz 353, 8-Sauk Centre 355, 9-Zimmerman 358, 10-Wadena-Deer Creek 359

Individual medalist: Carter White (Staples-Motley) 72

Little Falls results: 4t-Ryan Oothoudt 78, 4t-Nathan Boser 78, 4t-Richie Varriano 78, 13t-Nolan Kray 80, 15t-Cullen Moe 81, 15t-Mason Rausch 81

Pequot Lakes results: 9t-Tollef Birkleand 79, 9t-Hunter Oelschlager 79, 15t-Jerome Martin 81, 19t-Finnegan Fogarty 83, 23-Michael Oseland 84, 38t-Brayden Spiczka 92

Pierz results: 13t-Jacob LeBlanc 80, 32t-Bryce LeBlanc 90, 35t-Nathan Cekalla 91, 38t-Braden LeBlanc 92, 46t-Caden Knutson 95, 55t-Ty Leidenfrost 99

Staples-Motley results: 1-Carter White 72, 9t-Peyton Mithun 79, 18-Isaiah Schultz 82, 19t-Keller Anderson 83, 19t-Jackson White 83, 50t-Cyril Johnson 96

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 2-Cole Woods 75, 35t-Jaeger Pettit 91, 50t-Broden Vittetoe 96, 54-Phillip Ross 97, 55t-Bradley Moats 99, 60-Eshetu Loer 129

Next: Pequot Lakes, Staples-Motley in Ranger Invite at Cuyuna Rolling Hills 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24; Little Falls, Pierz in Granite Ridge Conference Championship at Pebble Creek Golf Course 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Patriots 4th

CLOQUET — Logan Fogarty and Anthony Armstrong both shot 77s to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to fourth Monday, May 22, in the Lumberjack Invite at Cloquet Country Club.

The 77s tied for eighth with Ethyan Thomas shooting an 85 and Kyan Pederson a 95 for Pequot’s 334.

Louie Meyer also shot 85 to tie for 27th and lead Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin to 10th place.

Team scores: 1-Cloquet 295, 2-Hermantown 307, 3-Grand Rapids 326, 4-Pequot Lakes 334, 5-Hibbing 340, 6-Rock Ridge 345, 7-Mora 349, 8-Duluth East 355, 9-Duluth Denfeld 362, 10-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 368, 11-Cloquet 2 386

Individual medalist: Cooper Ellena (Cloquet) 73, Holden Evjen (Hermantown) 73, Connor O’Hara (Hermantown) 73

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkins results: 27t-Louie Meyer 85, 27t-Brody Bodle 85, 52-Seth Parkin 97, 55t-Joseph Bostrom 101, 57-Damian Craig 102, 60t-Danny Goodwin 106

Pequot Lakes results: 8t-Logan Fogarty 77, 8t-Anthony Armstrong 77, 27t-Ethan Thomas 85, 47t-Kyan Pederson 95, 63t-Broc Ackerman 116, 66-Jaxon Woodman 119

Next: Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, Pequot Lakes in Ranger Invite at Cuyuna Rolling Hills 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

Pillager 2nd

ELBOW LAKE — Jackson Camacho fired an 80 to tie for eighth and lead the Pillager Huskies to second in the Quad County Conference Championship Monday, May 22, at Tipsinah Mounds.

Carter Gustason tied for 10th with an 81 followed by an 83 from Brenden Brichacek and 85s from Drew Berent and Braedyn Berent.

Team scores: 1-West Central 304, 2-Pillager 329, 3-Ottertail Central 336, 4-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 342, 5-Border West 344, 6-Underwood 351, 7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 406, 8-Ashby/Brandon-Evansville 417, 9-Rothsay 420

Individual medalist: Logan Kostelacky (OTC) 75, Sam Hanson (West Central) 75

Pillager results: 8t-Jackson Camacho 80, 10t-Carter Gustason 81, 13t-Brendan Brichacek 83, 18t-Drew Berent 85, 18t-Braedyn Berent 85, 23-Wyatt Glas 87